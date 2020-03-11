The Camels will be a fixture at the 4A State Basketball Tournament for the 33rd consecutive year when they hit the court Thursday in Casper.
It was an up-and-down regular season for a Camels squad that finished 9-12 overall and 2-4 in their conference.
But CCHS played its best basketball when it mattered most, upsetting No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East in the first round of regionals, 60-51.
“We had the best offseason schedule in Wyoming. I feel like that helps us coming into this last weekend,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said. “(There was) a lot of adversity. We fought through some injuries and sickness. And the kids stuck together and are locked in, ready to go for this weekend.”
East went on to shake up the state tournament when it beat Cheyenne Central, which was ranked No. 1 before playoffs and hadn’t lost against a Wyoming team all season, in the consolation semifinals to keep Central out of the state tournament.
Central had blown out some teams that made it into this year’s state field by 30 points or more during the regular season.
Hladky said there have been talks to change the state tournament qualifying format.
The Camels’ upset win gave CCHS a path in the tournament to play Casper-Natrona County in the consolation semifinals to ensure a playoff spot, a team it beat twice in the regular season. Campbell County won that game and went on to finish fourth at regionals.
“We had some bumps this season, but I feel like as the season progressed, we just kept getting better and better, and we got where we needed to be going into this week,” Camel point guard Luke Hladky said.
Last season, the Camels went into the state tournament barely above .500 overall on the season and 2-4 in the conference. But they made it to the state title game after upsetting the Sheridan Broncs, which had previously been undefeated in Wyoming, in the semifinals.
Then against Kelly Walsh in the state championship game, the Trojans dismantled the Camels 60-36.
“That Friday night game against Sheridan, I mean, our whole team laid our whole bodies on the line,” Luke Hladky said. “I’m not trying to make an excuse, because Kelly played a great game against us, but we did give it just about everything we had against Sheridan.”
The Camels have been led this year by the junior duo of Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary.
They both sat out the regional third-place game Saturday, but they are expected to be healthy for the start of the state tournament at 9 p.m. Thursday against Star Valley, Bubba Hladky said.
Camel senior starter Quincy Wofford will be playing in his first state tournament this weekend. He transferred from Thunder Basin High School this year. The Bolts didn’t make it to state the last two seasons.
“I’ve been there, watched a little bit being down in the (Casper) Events Center,” Wofford said. “I’m just so excited to finally experience it.”
The other three seniors — Seth Iken, Edgar Ramirez and Ryan Schmit — are also expected to be an important part of the Camels state push, Bubba Hladky said.
“Those four guys have been great for us. I can’t think of a day they came not ready to practice and get better,” he said. “They all got great attitudes and have shown good leadership.”
Juniors Austin Robertson and Tanner Lemm have been the other two starters. Robertson has averaged almost 10 points per game this season, and Lemm has led the team in rebounding, tallying about 4.5 per game on average this season.
“If we can play D the whole game, I think we can beat anyone,” Wofford said. “We just got to kick it into gear and find it in us to win these next couple games.”
The Camels haven’t played the Star Valley Braves since Dec. 12, 2012, when the Camels won 72-57. The Braves were defeated in the first round of state last season and didn’t make it to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons before that.
This year, Star Valley had the top defense in the state going into the postseason, allowing an average of 43.6 points per game.
“They pack the paint in, disallow penetration, which is one of our strengths,” Bubba Hladky said. “So, we’re going to have to find ways to pierce the paint and get to the rim and open up the 3-point line.“
While Star Valley has stellar defense, its offense isn’t out of this world, averaging 55.7 points a game during the regular season.
The Braves are led in scoring by senior Taylor Horsley. He was second behind Luke Hladky in scoring in Class 4A this season with 18.4 points per game on average. Horsley also shot 50% from the field and was one of the best in the state in steals.
“He’s about my size. He kind of plays like a mix between me and (Thunder Basin’s) Deegan (Williams),” Luke Hladky said about Horsley. “He’s definitely really good, and it’ll be a good challenge for me guarding him.”
In Casper this weekend, the Camels look to prove that it doesn’t matter what happens during the regular season, as long as you can pull it together when it counts.
