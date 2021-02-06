The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 63-40 win over Cheyenne South at home Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts came into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls boys basketball rankings and extended its win-streak to 11 games.
Thunder Basin's offense struggled in the first half, scoring just eight points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter. Coming out of halftime with just a two-point lead, the Bolts regrouped and took control of the game using its full-court press and fast transition offense.
Thunder Basin outscored the Bison 41-20 in the second half and hit six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including three from senior Gabby Drube and two from senior Brooke Conklin to close out the game.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was Drube with 21 points, Conklin with 11, senior Sydney Solem with nine and sophomore Joelie Spelts with nine. Thunder Basin also had 20 offensive rebounds in the contest.
Next for the Bolts will be two road games in Cheyenne next weekend. Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday.
