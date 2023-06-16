The high school state rodeo season is over with the state rodeo finals in Rock Springs wrapped up with Gillette natives dominating the leaderboards.
Crowning cousins
Keyton Hayden, a junior, finished the year as the best cowboy in the state.
He finished atop the state in the men’s all-around. The award was something he didn’t think he would be in the running for at the beginning of the rodeo season. Now, it’s one of the biggest accomplishments of his young rodeo career.
Keyton wasn’t the only one with the surname Hayden who finished the state rodeo season with honors. His younger cousin, Cody, finished with the rookie of the year award.
The two are like brothers, always spending time at each other’s houses — and with their horses. Rodeo has been a staple in their relationship and the two are often practicing together.
“I’m super happy for him,” Keyton said of Cody winning the rookie of the year. “He’s put in the work, so I was really happy to see him qualify.”
Keyton finished as the state champion in boys cutting — Cody finished second on the season — and placed third in the calf roping and eighth in the team roping on the season.
He qualified in all three events for the national rodeo in July.
Cody knew from his time in the junior high rodeo that he was among the best in the state in his class. He knew that rookie of the year was an attainable goal, so he went out and got it.
The two have less than a month before the national rodeo kicks off in Gillette. In preparation for it, Keyton says he and Cody will be practicing every day.
State winners
Four Gillette natives finished at the top of an event during the state rodeo. Along with Keyton, Sydney Oedekoven took first in the breakaway roping, RaeLee Caldwell won the goat tying and Talon Larson finished at the top of the team roping as a header.
Caldwell qualified in two events for the national rodeo — the breakaway roping and goat tying — but the rodeo was her last time competing among the Wyoming competitors that she has faced for years.
“It’s bittersweet, you make so many connections and a lot of those people you won’t see again,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell is one of several seniors from the Gillette Rodeo Club. While she’s sad that her time is up competing alongside some of the other seniors, but she is excited for the opportunity in college to compete against them again. Most, including Caldwell, are staying in the state. She will attend Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington as a member of the rodeo team.
“I’m excited for it,” Caldwell said of competing in college. “I know the competition is tough, but that makes you work harder, pushes you to be better.”
One last rodeo
Gillette has a few seniors who concluded their high school rodeo career with the state rodeo. Mason Means, Kale Roswadovski, Korlyn Slattery, HayLeigh Fenner, Jase Wilson and Oedekoven missed qualifying for the national rodeo. Oedekoven came close in the breakaway roping but couldn’t finish the season in the top four.
Several of the other groups of seniors are relatively new to the sport of roping. Roswadovski recently started competing and finished sixth in the state in bareback riding. Slattery began competing in rodeo five years ago.
While they are done with high school rodeo, their rodeo journey is not over. Several are joining Caldwell among the college rodeo teams around the state. Oedekoven will join Laramie County Community College, Fenner will be at Eastern Wyoming College with Caldwell and Means will stay close to home and compete for Gillette College.
For the other seniors, their last rodeo as a high schooler will take place in Gillette from July 16-22 for the national finals.
