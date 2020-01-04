Camels girls basketball took its second loss in as many games in the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational on Saturday with a 66-42 loss to Miramonte High School, from Orinda, California.
Campbell County started by taking an early 8-3 lead in the first two minutes, but then Miramonte went on a 10-0 run that built up to a 20-point lead early in the second half, and Campbell County didn’t recover.
“We started off like we wanted it, and then they get one bucket on us and we kind of start thinking that they’re pulling away. So then we kind of just defeat ourselves,” Camels junior Shaelea Milliron said. “Today was just a mentality. … All of a sudden we kind of stopped playing defense, we stopped looking for good shots.”
The Camels shot 28% (16-58) from the field and turned the ball over 20 times to give the Matadors a 24-point victory, and put themselves at 0-2 in the tournament and in the seventh-place game on Saturday morning.
Campbell County will play Thunder Basin High School for the first time this season in its final game of the Energy Classic.
“We’re going to focus on our game. We’re focusing on just making baby steps to get better,” Milliron said about the first game of the season against TBHS. “The atmosphere is definitely a lot of fun to play in, but I think that we’re just going to focus on the team tomorrow, focus on the things that we can control.”
CCHS scored 3-25 three-point shots in the game.
Camel sophomore Maddie Jacobson and Milliron each led with eight points, and Jacobson added a team-high nine boards.
Matadors Leah Sopak and Jordan Allred led their team each scoring 14 points. As a team, the Matadors sank 23-61 (38%) shot attempts.
“Defensively, especially in the first half, I thought we played well enough to stay in the game,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said. “But foul trouble with kids is a consistent nemesis, and just flat out silly turnovers.”
The Camels play the Bolts at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at Thunder Basin High School in each team’s final game of the tournament.
Last season during the Energy Classic, the Bolts took first place and the Camels took fourth.
