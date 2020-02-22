It didn’t take long last season for Thunder Basin High School’s Isaiah Haliburton to burst onto the Class 4A diving scene. He placed as a freshman and there was nobody who was going to stand in his way this weekend in his second go-round at the Wyoming state high school meet.
Haliburton, a sophomore, led the Bolts as the team’s only state champion, scoring 444.30 points. After a season of battling Laramie’s Dylan Bressler, Haliburton topped him by 20 points this weekend and also was 15 better than runner-up Julian Yates of Cheyenne East.
Overall, Thunder Basin finished seventh in the team standings with 100.5 points, well out of striking distance of the state’s powerhouse teams of Laramie, Cheyenne Central and Casper-Kelly Walsh.
Haliburton led for almost the entire 10-dive rotation, but nerves started to kick in for the final three. He said he didn’t have his best warmup by a long shot and had problems with the dive he would finish the meet with.
“When I was warming up, I kept flopping,” he said. “I was really nervous at the end.”
Turns out, he’s better than those nerves and hit that final dive well enough to secure his gold medal. Haliburton said the pressure and expectations lifted from his shoulders when he was done and that he knew he made his family and coaches proud.
“I was just relieved more than anything,” Haliburton said. “The whole meet I was really stressed out, so knowing it was all over and I was going home with the gold felt great.”
Just like all season, Haliburton’s athleticism and skill allowed him to attempt and execute dives no one else in the state could. He even had a Casper-Natrona County coach tell him that he’s never seen a high school athlete attempt an inward two and a half, which was his second-to-last dive.
The other Bolt to earn a spot on the podium was junior Caleb Carsrud. His goal coming into state was a third-place finish, but after a big performance Saturday, “I got two of them!” he exclaimed.
The freestyle specialist swam in the 200-yard free during the second event of the day. He couldn’t catch Kelly Walsh star Kellen Chadderdon or Cheyenne South’s Jared Price, but he knew that was almost too much to ask going in.
Carsrud worked himself into the top three in the 100 freestyle as well just 0.49 seconds out of second place. The athletes dogetn’t to take their places on the podium until the meet is over when they are all exhausted, but the experience never gets old, he said.
“It felt really good,” Carsrud said. “Even though I was beat and felt like crap because I gave it everything I had, it felt pretty rewarding to walk right over there and get on the podium.”
The other standout swim on the day for the Bolts came from freshman Brayden Rech, TBHS coach Jade Moser said.
Rech was upset about not making it into the 100 backstroke championship finals Friday, but swam a 58.75 to win the consolation heat and place seventh. His time would’ve earned him a sixth-place finish in finals.
“I was actually pretty surprised about his time,” Moser said. “He was really motivated and he just loves the sport.”
Moser said that other swimmers like seniors Landon Hoffmann and Spencer Gauthier wanted better results at the state meet, but she was “absolutely” happy with the way her team performed overall.
“Just like any state meet, we had some ups and downs,” she said. “But I think everyone did something they’re happy with, whether it was a relay split or an individual time.”
Thunder Basin’s top relay performances were a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay and sixth place in the in the 400 freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.