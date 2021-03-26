The Thunder Basin High School softball team earned its first win of the season and the first win in program history against Cheyenne Central Friday night at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
After the sport was approved by the Wyoming High School Activities Association two years ago, the Bolts were able to take the field for the first time as a team and earned a dominating win 14-4 over Central.
The first Bolt to drive in a run for the program was Lauren O'Loughlin, who hit a two-run homerun to right-center field to give Thunder Basin an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After O'Loughlin's homer, the Bolts offense came alive with two more runs in the second inning, four in the third inning and five in the fourth inning.
Sophomore Joelie Spelts ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with a walk-off RBI single to make the score 14-4 to enforce the 10-run mercy rule to end the game.
O'Loughlin led the Bolts offensively with two hits and four RBIs. Caitline Kaul, Makynzie Loftus and Mattea Mattheis each drove in two RBIs apiece.
Jaci Piercy got the win on the mound for Thunder Basin. Piercy pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.
While the 14-4 win over Central was a conference game for the Bolts, the two teams played again Friday night as the second part of a doubleheader. The second game was a non-conference game.
In part two of the doubleheader, Central bested the Bolts by a score of 12-9. The game was played on a timer and only lasted three innings.
Ella Partlow got the loss for Thunder Basin on the mound, pitching all three innings and allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and striking out six. Offensively, Kaul, Logan Brown and Brooke Carroll led the team with two RBIs apiece.
The Bolts will return to the field at 10 a.m. Saturday for a conference game against Cheyenne East at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
For more on softball's opening night, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
