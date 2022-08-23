The Thunder Basin High School girls swimming and diving team is ready to break free from the middle of the pack.
Since the school opened in 2017, the Bolts best finish at state came in their first season. Thunder Basin finished fourth with a score of 167.
Since the fourth-place finish, the Bolts have finished sixth, 10th, ninth and eighth. Last year’s eighth-place finish included a score of 71.5.
This year’s team returns its top two swimmers from a year ago. Madi Zach will help lead the team again after tying for third in the 50-yard freestyle at last year’s state meet with a time of 25.35 seconds. She also finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.67.
Hailey Walter returns after finishing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 34.27 seconds and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.71.
Thunder Basin’s top two divers — Ellee Greene and Maleah Cope — will also return to the pool this year. Green finished 10th at last year’s state meet with a score of 335.20 and Cope finished 11th with a score of 331.25.
Thunder Basin’s team of Zach, Walter, Cope and Izzy Sullivan finished sixth last year in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.15. Zach, Walter, Sullivan and Lela Pownall finished ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:58.52.
A total of 19 athletes came to the first day of practice at the Campbell County Aquatic Center, coach Rylie Pilon said. Of the 19 participants, seven are divers.
Thunder Basin will start the season at home this week. The Bolts will host the Gillette Relays at 4 p.m. Friday and the Gillette Pentathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Thunder Basin will also host the Class 4A East conference meet along with Campbell County on Oct. 21-22 at the Aquatic Center. The Class 4A state meet will be Nov. 3-4 in Laramie.
