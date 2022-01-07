CCHS grad Clint Oldenburg remembers Madden for his authenticity

When John Madden died three days after Christmas, he was mourned by three generations of Americans.
He was familiar enough because of his long career as a coach, broadcaster and video game namesake that many felt as if they knew him.
Among them was a kid who grew up hearing Madden’s name and playing the Madden NFL video games. Never in a million years did he think he would meet the football legend.
But then Gillette’s Clint Oldenburg never thought that he would be able to call Madden his friend.
And never did he realize how much he would mourn and miss him.
Knowing Madden
For some, he’s a football coach. Madden led the Oakland Raiders to a 103-32-7 record in 10 seasons from 1969-78 and won Super Bowl XI in 1977. He still holds the highest win percentage (.759%) for a coach with a least 100 games in the NFL.
Others remember Madden for his 30-year broadcasting career that ended with 16 Emmy Awards, according to ESPN. Madden covered 11 Super Bowls in the booth and became known for his ability to breakdown each play to viewers watching at home.
For the younger generations — mostly millennials and those of generation Z — Madden meant something completely different. Since 1988, the former football coach’s name has graced the cover of EA Sport’s best-selling sports video game franchise Madden NFL.
The series with his namesake celebrated 130 million copies sold for its 30-year anniversary in 2018 and continues going strong. Madden 22, the franchise’s most recent installment released in August of last year, was No. 4 on the list of top-selling video games in the United States in 2021, according to gamespot.com.
Football fans across the country mourned the loss of Madden during the holiday break.
Oldenburg, 38, was one of them, but his mourning is much more personal than those whose connections were only on-screen, whether TV or video.
Oldenburg has been helping produce the Madden NFL video game for 10 years. The 2002 Campbell County High School graduate was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2007 and played in the NFL for four years.
After hanging up the cleats, Oldenburg was hired as a game designer at EA Sports in 2012. The Gillette native worked his way up in the company and is now a gameplay producer for the Madden NFL franchise.
Oldenburg’s primary job is to monitor gameplay quality and to manage a staff of roughly 50 employees who work practically year round to produce the annual installment.
Madden commentated the video game for 15 years, starting in 1994 and ending when he retired from broadcasting all together in 2009. Even after his retirement, Madden stayed heavily involved in the development of the Madden NFL franchise to ensure the game stayed as realistic as possible.
As a kid, Oldenburg would create himself in Madden NFL to see his name on the back of an NFL jersey. In 2009 and 2011, Oldenburg didn’t have to create a player to play as himself. That’s because he was already in it.
As he began working his way up at EA Sports, Oldenburg began to interact with more and more people within the company. Within weeks, Oldenburg met Madden for the first time.
“I was freshly hired and I went out for my first meeting with him,” Oldenburg said. “We were building a pass-blocking feature and he was obviously always passionate about the trenches because that’s what he watched.
“He always said if you just watched the offensive linemen you could always tell what play was going to get run.”
Madden and Oldenburg connected immediately due to their football backgrounds. Both men were offensive linemen during their playing days.
But Madden wasn’t one to give out trust right off the bat, Oldenburg said.
“I was right in the middle of pitching this new feature I was building, and I had been introduced to him as a football player myself and he wanted to find out if I knew my stuff,” he said. “He cut me off in the middle of my presentation and he started quizzing me.”
The next 15 minutes on stage featured Oldenburg explaining to Madden what he knew about identifying defensive hot routes and formations.
“He wanted to see if I was full of it or if I knew what I was talking about,” Oldenburg said. “Fortunately I did know what I was talking about, and he was really excited. You could kind of see his mood and demeanor change instantly. He was like, ‘OK, this guy’s the real deal.’
“Ever since then, he called me by my first name. ... After that, I think he really trusted me and that offered a lot of validation both to me and to Madden (the video game) for hiring me.”
Over the next several years, Oldenburg and Madden’s relationship grew on both a personal and professional level. Madden would invite Oldenburg and other EA Sports’ employees to his studio in Oakland to strategize about the game as well as watch live games on his big theater screen.
“There was one time we were sitting there watching football and Troy Aikman was the commentator on Fox and he had called a play wrong,” Oldenburg said. “He didn’t like what Troy said about it so he pulls his phone out and texts Troy Aikman during the commercial break.
“After the commercial break ends Troy Aikman sits there and says what John Madden wanted him to say. He just knew everyone and stuff like that happened all the time.”
As his role at EA Sports grew more and more, Oldenburg’s respect for Madden grew right along with it. His favorite part of interacting with Madden, who he always referred to as “coach,” was his transparency.
“He was 100% authentic to what you saw on TV,” Oldenburg said. “There was not two versions to him. He was one man. He just loved the sport and he wanted to talk about football at all times.
“At his heart and at his core he’s a teacher, and he was really passionate about teaching people football.”
After a successful college and NFL football career, Oldenburg’s transition into the video game world led him to some of the best experiences of his life. But his favorite experience was being able to sit and talk football with Madden.
Oldenburg found out about Madden’s death during his holiday vacation at his home in Orlando, Florida. He mourned the death of perhaps his greatest mentor but with gratitude for Madden’s willingness to give him a chance.
