Marissa West (U16) and Sadie Cole (U13) were both invited to the USSSA Select 30 Fastpitch Program this month. The national softball training camp is by invite only and features the best up-and-coming talent in the country.
West and Cole are the only two girls representing Wyoming at this year’s camp. Wyoming has only had three girls ever attend the camp, with West and Kayleigh Jones going last year, Gillette Blue Jays coach Jim West said.
At the camp, players will go through an elite-level training event administered by the USSSA current and former professional players and the Select 30 Task Force. The event will be focused on player development while identifying the top talent in each participating graduation class (2022-2027) in order to identify the top athletes in each division, according to the organization’s website.
Training will focus on putting athletes in situations they will face in their future collegiate and professional careers including athletic testing, individual skill work, team workouts, speed and conditioning training, and classroom settings providing athletes with next level knowledge on topics such as mental training, media training, and video analysis.
The camp started Friday and will run until Monday afternoon in Viera, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.