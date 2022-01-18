The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 8-3 on the season with a pair of wins over the weekend. The Bolts beat Green River 43-30 at home Friday and beat Pine Ridge of South Dakota 66-8 Saturday in Spearfish.
The Bolts got off to a slow start against Green River on Friday and were held scoreless through the first 11 minutes of the game. After trailing 12-8 at halftime, the Bolts scored 35 points in the second half and outscored the Wolves 16-8 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Against Pine Ridge, the Bolts excelled both offensively and defensively to cruise to a big 66-8 win. Tthe Bolts held Pine Ridge scoreless in the second half and outscored their opponent 35-0 in the final two quarters.
