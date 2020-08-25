A successful swim team needs more than one star performer.
That’s not an insult for those that have those standouts, like Berkeley Christensen, who has won four events at the state high school swim meet in her first two years of high school competition.
Along with leaders like Christensen, Campbell County High School coach Phil Rehard said that for a successful showing at the state tournament, a team needs depth.
“When you walk in those doors (to Campbell County Aquatic Center) and see all those banners, those are all the state titles this program has won,” Rehard said. “You don’t win those unless you have those girls in the middle of the road and you have depth to win as a team.”
There are 19 banners hanging to inspire swimmers as they walk to the pool at the Aquatic Center. They represent the state championships Camels swimmers have won since 1992.
Rehard said 12 solid qualifying swimmers give a team a chance at a state title. Last year, he said the girls had eight qualifiers. This fall, he expects to qualify up to 10 swimmers to make the state meet.
“We’ll definitely have some pretty solid team scores,” Rehard said.
Jaisley Mathes, a junior, said her and her teammates have already bought in.
“I may not be the best swimmer on the team, but I love to compete,” Mathes said. “What inspires me is trying to score points for my team.”
Mathes said having 10-12 swimmers consistently scoring well in events is what can help a school like CCHS compete with larger teams like Laramie and Cheyenne Central.
“The individual scores all feed into one big team score,” Mathes said. “When you’re swimming against teams with 50 swimmers, it’s very important to have consistent team scores.”
Mathes was one of the eight qualifiers for the Camels at state last season.
Christensen is entering her junior year with the goal of winning two more events at the state meet. Rehard said an individual swimmer can only compete in two events at state.
“She hasn’t lost a race at a state meet yet,” Rehard said.
Christensen said the priority is always the team over the individual and that she’s excited about her teammates this year and to see how new freshmen swimmers will step up to score.
“If we can have a few girls that can be consistent, that allows the rest of the girls to try and score well too,” Christensen said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”
Rehard said the turnout for the swim team has been decent so far. After finding a slight drop in participation after the opening of Thunder Basin High School in 2017, the Camels have continued to rebuild their numbers.
He said 16 girls are on the team and he hopes to keep them through the season. All are swimmers, which means CCHS won’t compete in diving events.
Rehard said the team is young, which makes the future look bright for the Camels. With only two seniors and six juniors, they won’t lose much to graduation. The team has plenty of underclassmen to step up in the years to come.
As for this season, Rehard said he’s thankful to be at the pool and getting back to work. He said there’s plenty of differences at practices and meets because of COVID-19, but he’s glad swimmers are back in the water.
“I’m excited to get started,” Rehard said. “And I’m hoping we get to finish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.