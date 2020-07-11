Zach Brown makes a play at second base during the Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Roughriders clinched a spot in the championship game after a win on Saturday night.

Gillette's Zach Brown makes a play at second base Friday, July 10, 2020, against LaMoure's Garrett Hebl (2) during the Phil Brown Classic at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown, N.D. John M. Steiner / The Sun