The Roughriders clinched a spot in the championship game of the 2020 Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota, with a 10-0 win over Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Mason Powell got the start for the Gillette American Legion Post 42 baseball team Saturday, tossing four innings and giving up no runs on two hits. Powell had some insurance runs right from the start, as the Roughriders scored four times in the first inning.
"It makes pitching a lot easier when your team is supporting you like that," Powell said. "It makes you so much more confident out there, and honestly that's kind of what I expect from those guys at the plate."
Four Roughriders had two RBIs in the game, including Dalton Martin, Kaleb Lewis, Cole Swisher and Brody Richardson.
"We've been seeing the ball really well and just been hitting the ball hard," Richardson said. "Tomorrow we just need to attack fastballs and hunt good pitches and leave the bad ones alone."
Richardson had two doubles in the contest that brought Gillette's win streak to five, making them 36-9 on the season.
The Roughriders will play the tournament host Sunday for the championship, the Jamestown Eagles.
"We're excited to embrace the challenge of playing a home team with a home crowd," Powell said. "We're not going to come in all lackadaisical, we're going to come out guns blazing."
Gillette coach Nate Perleberg, who was born in Jamestown before moving to Montana when he was 11, has won four of the last five Phil Brown Classics he's participated in. The Roughriders lost in the championship in 2017 and did not play in the tournament in 2019.
"Obviously, I always look forward to playing well here in front of some of my family, but it's about the team," Perleberg said. "We're going to have to go out there and earn it tomorrow."
Saturday's semifinal game with Fergus Falls was the second meeting of the two teams this weekend, with Gillette outscoring Fergus Falls 18-0 between the two games.
Through three games in the tournament, the Roughriders have outscored opponents 24-1. They have totaled just two errors for the tournament defensively, an issue for Gillette in last weekend's Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
"It feels good to play like this, especially after last weekend," Powell said. "We're gaining momentum and that's what we need right now, as much of it as we can get."
Before Saturday, teams participated in a skills competition that included a home run derby, a base-running competition and a throwing accuracy competition. Representing Gillette, Hayden Sylte took home the Fastest Spikes award and Zach Brown won the Most Accurate Arm trophy.
"It's good to see the guys go out there and just have some fun. It's always been a highlight of this tournament," Perleberg said. "It kind of shows the athleticism that we have on our team right now."
First pitch for the championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. See gillettnewsrecord.com for updated scores and highlights from the tournament.
