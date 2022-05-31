A total of 26 traveling softball teams met in Gillette for the annual Battle for the High Plains youth softball tournament this weekend at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Teams were divided into four age groups, including U10, U12, U14 and high school. Five teams competed in the high school division, eight teams competed in the U14 division, seven teams competed in the U12 division and six teams competed in the U10 division.
Games were play all day Saturday and Sunday in between spurts of rain and thunderstorms. The tournament was originally scheduled to expand into Monday but the third day was canceled because of rain and poor field conditions.
Gillette had 12 teams compete in the tournament over the weekend, including three U10 teams, four U12 teams, two U14 teams and three high school teams. The Gillette Blue Jays, the Havoc and Wicked 307 — all traveling teams based in Gillette — fielded four teams apiece.
