The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team won big Saturday afternoon, beating Torrington 18-0 at home to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Three Bolts had hat tricks in the game, including sophomore Eagan Clark with five goals, sophomore Brooke Dunham with four and senior Peyton Roswadovski with three. Sophomore Kylie Hayes added two goals while junior Alex Michael, sophomore Rachel Cole, freshman Morgan Shirley and sophomore Emma Nelson all scored once.
Six Bolts also tallied assists in the contest, with Clark, Hayes, Dunham, Roswadovski, freshman Cena Carlson and senior Tailey Schnaible all assisted on one goal.
Thunder Basin got on the scoreboard almost immediately with Clark scoring her first goal 1 minute and 58 seconds into the game. Dunham scored her first goal at 8:42, which was assisted by Roswadovski.
Roswadovski followed up her assist with her first goal at 10:50. Michael scored at 12:36 before Roswadovski recorded her second and third goal at 14:08 and 18:37 respectively.
Cole netted her only goal next at 25:45 followed by Clark's second goal at 29:42 and third goal at 31:32, which was assisted by Schnaible. Hayes then scored her two goals right in a row at 32:59 (assisted by Dunham) and 34:06.
Dunham scored the next three goals for the Bolts, finding the back of the net at 34:51 (assisted by Hayes), 37:04 and 58:49 (assisted by Carlson). Clark scored her fourth and fifth goals at 65:33 and 69:09 before Shirley scored her only goal at 74:45 (assisted by Clark).
The Bolts' 18th and final goal came off the foot of Nelson at 76:38.
After scoring just one goal in a 1-0 win over Rock Springs Friday night, Thunder Basin's offense exploded against Torrington while the defense earned its second shutout of the season.
The Bolts will return to action next weekend with home games against Cheyenne East Friday night and Cheyenne Central Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.