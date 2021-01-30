Wearing a face mask in a not-so-crowded gym isn’t how Kevyann Cowley anticipated watching her son start his high school wrestling career.
Cowley’s son, Zabian, wrestles at 132 pounds for the Thunder Basin High School Bolts. The 14-year-old freshman is trying to make the most of the time he gets on the mat.
“It’s really been hard on him,” Kevyann said of wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been really hard on all of the kids because they aren’t getting a fraction of the mat time they normally would. That’s really the biggest difference.”
It’s no surprise that this high school wresting season has been filled with a mix of anxiety and uncertainty. After all, wrestling is probably the most one-on-one contact sport there is with two athletes grappling together on a mat stained with sweat and the occasional nosebleed.
During a global pandemic where a virus can easily spread from person to person, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has implemented new public health rules while still allowing high school athletes to compete.
One big change for wrestling is no bracketed tournaments allowed in the regular season. The only form of competition for teams so far have been duals, where one team goes head-to-head against another.
Duals are the only way teams cam adhere to the WHSAA requirement that only two teams be allowed in the gym at a time. During a typical season, high school wrestlers practically live on the road on weekends competing in large tournaments. They not only allow the athletes to see a wide variety of competition, the tournaments give them a sense of competing in a format similar to the state tournament.
“It’s definitely different with all the duals since there’s no tournaments,” CCHS junior Lucas Hill said. “I honestly think I like it better because I’ve been doing better this year than I have any other year.”
Part of why he likes the string of duals so far this year is the camaraderie of being able to watch his teammates wrestle. With bracketed tournaments, wrestlers are split up by the weight classes, which doesn’t always allow them to cheer on their teammates.
While he is excited to continue with a wrestling season despite on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hill admits he was a little skeptical that he’d be wearing a Campbell County singlet this year.
“I really didn’t think they would,” Hill said about WHSAA approving wrestling to go forward. “I thought wrestling would be the one sport they didn’t do.”
After all the uncertainty of if and when the season would get the green light, now halfway through the modified season, neither Gillette school has had to postpone or cancel a dual.
“This season kind of had a slow start,” said TBHS sophomore Aden Jorgenson. “It didn’t really feel like wrestling with everything being different, but it’s a lot of fun still and I’m enjoying it.”
The new rules have had an impact on the safety of the sport so far, including limiting the number of participants in a gym at one time. Beyond that, there has been an increase in sanitation measures and a strict enforcement of attendance limits and that everyone stays masked up.
Both CCHS and TBHS understand the severity of enforcing the WHSAA rules for the winter season. In November, WHSAA Director Ron Laird said there would be penalties for schools not enforcing mask wearing that could lead to disqualification from state and regional tournaments.
“We want to have the season and this is how we think we can get it done,” Laird said at the time. “If the fans don’t comply then they run the risk of having their school be penalized.”
In a season like never before, players, coaches and parents all are responsible for adhering to the guidelines. They saw what happened last spring at the beginning of the pandemic when state basketball and the entire spring season were abruptly canceled.
Kevyann, who watches as her son won by pin against Campbell County’s Austin Hamm on Tuesday evening at CCHS, never really felt like Zabian was in any danger from COVID despite how much contact is involved in wrestling.
“I wasn’t real worried,” Kevyann said. “Their (spring) season last year was cut off in the middle of it so we really had no idea what to expect.”
Despite the anxiety of the unknown for high school athletes and parents across the country, Kevyann said she’s thankful for the opportunity to watch her son wrestle at all.
“Something is definitely better than nothing,” she said.
Coaches and administrators have been seemingly walking on eggshells trying to balance COVID-19 restrictions with normality for athletes, but there is reason for optimism. Compared to November, local COVID-19 cases are significantly lower and a vaccine is slowly being rolled out into communities across the country.
Now that both teams have adjusted to the differences for this year’s season, Campbell County and Thunder Basin say they want to make some noise on the mat at the state tournament Feb. 27 in Casper.
“I’m just going to put it all out there,” said Jorgenson, who’s ranked No. 5 at 182 pounds in Class 4A on wyowrestling.com. “I’m just going to do my best because that’s really all you can ever do.”
Hill, who also is ranked No. 5 at 132 pounds for Campbell County, is excited to use the momentum from his ranking going into the state tournament.
“I think I have a really good chance,” Hill said. “I’ve already got ranked pretty good in the state and I’m really excited for how it will go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.