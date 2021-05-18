Bolts both enter state tournament as top seeds

Going into the state tournament, the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams have a combined record of 31-0-0-1.
The one overtime loss came from the boys in the championship game of the Class 4A East Regional Tournament this past weekend at Campbell County High School. Tied 2-2 after overtime, the Bolts went to a shootout with Sheridan that lasted 18 shots.
Bolt Ricardo Diaz missed a shot wide in sudden death to end the shootout in the ninth round after a Sheridan goal. The win gave Sheridan the No. 1 seed from the East in the state tournament while the Bolts earned the No. 2 seed.
The Bolt girls rolled through regionals this weekend and capped the tournament with a 2-1 win over Cheyenne Central in the championship game. The win secured the East No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
A look ahead
The Wyoming High School Activities Association allows 14 regular season games for soccer teams, and 12 of those must be conference games.
With only two non-conference games on their schedules, both Thunder Basin teams will see some unfamiliar faces from the West during the state tournament in Cheyenne.
The Bolt girls (16-0) will line up opposite West No. 4 seed Natrona County (7-6-2) in the quarterfinal round Thursday morning. Of the four teams representing the West, the Bolts have only faced West No. 1 seed Rock Springs in the season opener two months ago.
If the Bolts advance past the Mustangs, they’ll play the winner of West No. 2 seed Kelly Walsh (9-5-2) and East No. 3 seed Sheridan (11-5-1). Thunder Basin won both conference games over Sheridan and did not face the Broncs in the regional tournament.
On the other side of the bracket, East No. 2 seed Central will face West No. 3 seed Jackson as West No. 1 seed Rock Springs takes on East No. 4 seed Cheyenne East. While anything can happen at state, Thunder Basin and Rock Springs (14-2) could be an intriguing match in the championship because the top teams in the state would start and end the season against each other.
Before the Bolts can think about a championship, they first need to get past a young Natrona County squad to open the tournament. The game starts at 4 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Central High School.
Boys in the same boat
Like the girls, the Thunder Basin boys will play a team new to them this season in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. As the East No. 2 seed, the Bolts will face West No. 3 seed Star Valley (5-9-1).
The Braves had a good showing in the Class 4A West Regional Tournament. Star Valley was the sixth seed in the tournament and upset Natrona County before losing 5-2 to No. 2 seed Jackson in the semifinals.
The Braves bounced back and won the third place game 4-3 over No. 5 seed Evanston.
The Bolts haven’t faced any of the four teams from the West Region so far. If they gets by the Braves, they will play the winner of West No. 1 seed Kelly Walsh (14-1) and East No. 4 seed Cheyenne East (4-12).
On the other side of the bracket, East No. 1 seed Sheridan (14-3) will face No. 4 seed Evanston (7-8-2) while West No. 2 seed Jackson (15-2) takes on East No. 3 seed Laramie (9-6) in the semifinals.
The Bolts path to the championship game will be far from easy. Kelly Walsh looks like the team to beat out of the West after the Trojans took down Jackson twice this season, including in this past weekend’s regional championships.
If Thunder Basin gets by Kelly Walsh, a potential rematch with rival Sheridan could await in the championship game.
For now, the Bolts will focus on the Braves in preparation of the quarterfinal round. Thunder Basin and Star Valley play at 9 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne East High School.
If the boys win against the Braves, the Bolts will play in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday.
