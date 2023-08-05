From day one, Cesia Swain was one of the loudest girls on the soccer pitch during Gillette College’s initial women’s soccer practices. It isn’t always technical for games, sometimes it’s words of encouragement to boost the energy of the team.
“I talk a lot, I’m a big talker on and off the field,” Swain said. “I told everyone, ‘If I’m too much, let me know.’”
There are six sophomores on the Pronghorns women’s soccer team including Swain. While they don’t have experience playing for coach Anthony Longo, those sophomores’ experiences at the college level will be helpful for Longo and the freshmen in the program.
“We’re a little sophomore heavy — we certainly will be in the starting lineup — so that’s who we’re going to lean on,” Longo said. “The attitude is good, across the board. Sophomores are picking everybody up. They’re active, there is a lot of energy there.”
Not only do the sophomores have experience at the college level, but the sophomores all played their first year in Region IX except for one. Longo said he’s going to rely on them for himself in understanding the opponents the Pronghorns will play against the most.
Swain started at Casper College before deciding to transfer for her sophomore year. She already feels like the Pronghorns team is better about creating a welcoming, family environment which will pay dividends through this year and beyond.
The first year of the Pronghorns return might not be easy. There’s a lot for everyone to learn about one another, their coach and themselves before the team can operate at its peak. But it all starts with communication, and the team from Day One knows that it’s what’s going to get them where they want to be.
Chemistry takes time to build and there are no shortcuts. But having players who understand the game at this level can help steer the ship in the right direction. It’s up to them to build a foundation for the program that will create a self-sustaining, strong team for years to come.
“I want this team to be one big family,” Swain said. “I want everyone to enjoy each other so we can have a good season on and off the field. Even in the spring when we’re not dedicated to soccer, we’re still hanging out with one another.”
Tegan Graham, a freshman from North Dakota, said she wants to see the team trust one another and have confidence.
“Having a team that trusts is huge on and off the field,” she said. “If you don’t trust your back line, if you’re not trusting your offense you’re not going to go anywhere — it’s a team for a reason.”
That’s the hope for Year One. It’ll be a challenge to have everyone start fresh with a new coach and new team, but the Pronghorns can make a lasting legacy that would be hard to create anywhere else.
The experience in college soccer will help beyond the team building. One of the first things that stood out to Swain after the team’s initial practice together was their shot selection. The team knows when and how to shoot and will stay patient for the right shot opportunity to open up.
“There’s so much potential with this team, I’m so excited,” Swain said. “I really do see a winning team. Our offense from what I can see we’re going to be a good offense.”
Coach Longo said he wants to see this team control the ball more. With a smaller team than others, the Pronghorns won’t be able to sub players in and out quite as much, so holding possession of the ball is that much more important for the success of the team.
Being able to stay patient and choose the best shot available plays into that style of controlling the ball.
The Pronghorns’ chemistry will be put to the test on Aug. 13 in the first scrimmage of the season against University of Providence — Northwest.
