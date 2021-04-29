Lincoln Perleberg, the 6-year-old son of Gillette Roughrider American Legion Post 42 baseball coach Nate Perleberg, was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora on Wednesday evening after being struck in the back by a line-drive during batting practice.
A CAT scan revealed a lacerated spleen and some internal bleeding, coach Perleberg said in a Facebook post.
Hospital staff is hopeful that surgery will not be needed and they continues to monitor Lincoln's vitals, he wrote.
"Totally amazed by the support of our Riders Baseball family and our players in regards to Lincoln's injury last night," Perleberg said in the Facebook post. "Our day started this morning with a care package from our Riders board. Last night just minutes after their game was over, my phone was blowing up with texts from concerned players.
"It's been one act of kindness after another in the last 24 hours," the post continues. "This is a special place to coach, with the finest young men in the country year in and year out. Lincoln idolizes you all, and will be back soon. We love our Riders Baseball family and thank you for making my family feel so special."
