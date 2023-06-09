When Toby Schons first stepped on the court at the Pronghorn Center, he had no idea who the people around him were. Schons graduated from Big Horn High School, a 2A school for the basketball season.
The only other 2A representative on the boys team is Stu Lewrick from Pine Bluffs. Schons had little to no experience playing with or against just about everyone else on the team. He was quiet that first practice, waiting to figure out his place on the team.
But so were a lot of other players. Ryan Wells, a Dubois High School graduate, is the only 1A player on the team. Two players come from 3A schools and the rest — five players — are from 4A. The only school to have multiple players from the same team are two boys from Rock Springs High School.
“It’s a big competition level change — everyone knows what’s going on,” Wells said of playing with teammates from higher divisions. “The speed, the intensity, it’s all really high.”
But the awkwardness quickly faded. By Wednesday, the team bonded through the two two-hour practices a day and spending every waking minute with each other in the dorm rooms at Gillette College.
Now Schons and Wells are friends, hanging out after practices and teasing each other.
The same happened with the girls team.
Four girls on the team are from 3A basketball while six come from 4A. Some of the girls, like Jaylen Ostenson, had little to no experience with the other girls on the team. But even after one full day with the team, Ostenson and the other girls feel bonded with long-lasting friendships.
“It’s been fun not only getting to play with them but getting to know them,” Ostenson said. “I don’t know any of these guys beforehand and I don’t have enough good things to say about them.”
The players believe that the all-star game is the perfect way to end their high school careers. To them, the game is as much an honor as it is a chance to make new friends from around the state.
Montana has dominated the all-star game in the past few years. Heading into this year, the boys team hadn’t won a game in a decade. The girls had a little more success, but not too much.
But there’s new energy around the event. The move to Gillette brought the game to the Pronghorn Center, which for many of the athletes is the best basketball arena they have ever played in. The hope for coaches Liz Lewis and Shawn Neary is that the game can grow into a bigger deal for Wyoming athletes and they can turn the tide in the rivalry game.
The challenge for the two coaches is in trying to scheme the lineups together and develop chemistry with such a limited time for practices. In total, the teams practice five times or 10 hours total.
The boys have the two Rock Springs players and the girls have four players from Gillette, two from Thunder Basin and two from Campbell County. Other than that, the athletes are having to quickly learn each other’s tendencies.
Even with the short time frame, both team’s have felt a bond start. A Tuesday bonfire and yard games at night coupled with meals, off-time and dorm room hangouts have brought both teams closer. Schons said there are still a couple of shy kids on the team, but they all know a lot about each other now.
The strength of their bond will be tested by talented Montana teams over the weekend.
