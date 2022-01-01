Bolts boys improve to 7-2 in South Dakota
The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team started the Hoop City Classic 2-1 this week in South Dakota, beating Mitchell and Houston of Tennessee and losing to First Assembly Christian School of Memphis, Tennessee.
The Bolts started the tournament against FACS on Tuesday, losing a close game 48-46. All-state senior guard Deegan Williams led the team with 23 points.
Thunder Basin played a second game Tuesday, beating Mitchell 61-53 in front of their home fans. Senior Ethan Cox led the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by Williams with 17.
The Bolts beat Houston 57-52 on Wednesday. Williams led the way again with 19 points, followed by senior Cade Ayers with 10 and senior Ryan Baker with nine.
Williams’ performance against Houston pushed him over the 1,000-point mark in his TBHS career Wednesday, coach Rory Williams said. Deegan Williams holds the school record for points scored in a career since TBHS opened in 2017.
Thunder Basin closed out the Hoop City Classic with a matchup against Brandon Valley on Thursday in Sioux Falls. Results were not available before print deadline.
Bolts girls improve to 6-2 with pair of wins
The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team won two games at the Hoop City Classic this week in South Dakota. The Bolts beat Mitchell 61-45 on Tuesday and Elk Point-Jefferson 61-39 on Wednesday.
Against Mitchell, all-state junior Joelie Spelts led the team with 19 points. McCarty led the Bolts in scoring against Elk Point-Jefferson with 14 points.
Thunder Basin went into the tournament ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and moved to 6-2 on the season.
The Bolts closed out the Hoop City Classic against Brandon Valley on Thursday. Results were not available before print deadline.
Camel boys, girls go 0-2 at Hoop City Classic
The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams both went 0-2 at the Hoop City Classic this week in South Dakota.
The boys lost 79-51 to Yankton on Tuesday and 84-79 to Mitchell on Wednesday. The girls lost 49-32 to Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday and 50-49 to Mitchell on Wednesday.
For the boys, senior Jason Fink was the Camels’ leading scorer against Yankton, finishing with 17 points and five 3-pointers. The Camels made 10 3-pointers against Yankton.
Against Mitchell, freshman Rylan Robertson led the team with 21 points, followed by Fink with 18. As a team, the Camels made 16 3-pointers against Mitchell, setting a new Hoop City Classic record for most 3-pointers made in a game, according to the Mitchell Republic.
The Camel girls started the tournament with a poor shooting game against Bridgewater-Emery, shooting 15% from 3-point range and 33% from the free throw line in its 49-32 loss. Alex Reimer led the team in scoring with seven points.
Against Mitchell, the Camels led by one point with 17.4 seconds left but turned the ball over and fouled a Mitchell player, who made both free throws. Campbell County had a handful of opportunities to reclaim the lead in the closing seconds but missed multiple shots to fall 50-49, coach Braidi Lutgen said. Junior Raimi Hladky led the team with 12 points.
The Camel girls fell to 3-6 on the season with the pair of losses while the boys fell to 3-5.
Both the Campbell County boys and girls will take a two-week break before returning to action against Rapid City Stevens on Jan. 14.
