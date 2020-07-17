The Roughriders won their first game of tournament play in the Veterans Classic hosted in Rapid City, South Dakota, with a 5-3 comeback win against the host team Post 22 Hardhats on Thursday night.
Gillette found themselves behind late against the Hardhats, but a clutch base hit off the bat of Zach Brown gave Gillette the lead late in the sixth inning.
"(Thursday) was huge for us and it really sets the tone for us the rest of the tournament," Brown said. "It was awesome and I'm glad I was able to get that opportunity, I was just trying to get the next guy up and keep the inning going."
Mason Powell was able to close out the game on the mound for the Roughriders to earn his first save of the season. Powell relieved Matt Newlin who pitched a scoreless sixth inning to keep Gillette in the lead.
"They were probably the best team in our pool so it sets us up really nice for the rest of the weekend," Powell said. "The first day and that first game in a tournament is always big and being able to beat a team like that is huge."
The Post 42 American Legion baseball club got another quality start on the mound from their lethal starting rotation. Junior Kaden Race tossed five innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits, while earning his seventh win on the season.
"It felt great out there being able to get past those guys in the first game," Race said. "We feel good and we know we can push through those pressure situations and be the more mature team."
At the plate, the Roughriders were led by Mount Marty University commit Kaleb Lewis, who continued to bolster his batting average with three base hits on Thursday. Brown's clutch single brought in two runs, with Lewis and Race also finishing with an RBI apiece.
"Last night was an emotional game for us and it was a lot of fun," Brown said. "We need to just be able to not have a let down here and use (the win) and the way we played to take those emotions into our next games so we can get the job done again."
Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said Thursday's game had a playoff atmosphere and he felt like he was coaching in a game late in the state championship tournament. He said the difference between a win and a loss against quality teams like the Hardhats often times falls on how well Gillette plays defense.
"I think the last time we played these guys we were booting the ball around and we had a couple errors. And that was the difference (Thursday), we didn't do that," Perleberg said.
The Roughriders flashed the leather behind Race and the relief pitchers on the mound, turning three double plays and making diving catches in the outfield. Perleberg said he and the players want to use this momentum going into day two of the tournament.
"We have a good shot for our pool now after (Thursday's) win and a good shot to set us up for a chance to play in the championship on Sunday," Perleberg said. "We just need to take it one pitch at a time and one game at a time."
Next up for the Roughriders is a doubleheader Friday, where Gillette will face Sioux Falls West (South Dakota) at 1 p.m. and the 406 Flyers (Montana) at 3:30 p.m.
