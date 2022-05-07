Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 64F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.