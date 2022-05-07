The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team fell to 2-6 on the season and 2-5 in league play with a 42-35 loss to the Sioux City Bandits on Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
In front of a lackluster crowd, the Mustangs battled with the No. 1 team in the Champions Indoor Football League but ultimately fell behind two scores late in the fourth quarter. The win puts the Bandits at 6-0 on the year.
Sioux City scored the game's first points on a 5-yard touchdown run on its opening drive to take a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Wyoming responded with a 24-yard touchdown run by running back Tabyus Taylor to give the Mustangs a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Bandits missed a field goal on their next drive but the Mustangs were called for a roughing the kicker penalty to give Sioux City a fresh set of downs. The Bandits scored two plays later on a 2-yard touchdown pass to take a 12-7 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
Taylor started the second quarter with his second touchdown of the game on a 23-yard run to give the Mustangs a 14-12 lead but Sioux City immediately reclaimed the lead on the following drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to go up 20-14.
Wyoming turned the ball over on its ensuing drive and the Bandits capitalized with another 3-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 27-14. The Mustangs were able to score one last time before the half on a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tasleem Wilson to wide receiver Rashad Ridley to make the game 27-21 going into the break.
E’Mond Caldwell subbed in at quarterback for Wyoming in the second half and threw an interception in the end zone on his first offensive drive. Sioux City was unable to convert the turnover into points after sailing a field goal attempt into the roof of the Wyoming Center.
Wilson subbed back into the game for the Mustangs and found Ridley again on a 33-yard touchdown strike to put Wyoming back ahead 28-27 at the end of the third quarter. The Bandits responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass on their next drive and converted the two-point conversion to go up 35-28 with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs had a chance to tie the game but turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession. Sioux City put the game out of reach on a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the game to go up 42-28.
Wyoming scored one last touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown run by Wilson to bring the game to its final score of 42-35. The Mustangs tried an onside but Sioux City recovered it before running out the rest of the clock.
The Mustangs will have a bye week before returning to the field later this month. Wyoming will play the Rapid City Marshals on May 21 in South Dakota.
The Mustangs last home game will be against the Southwest Kansas Storm at 7:05 p.m. on May 28.
