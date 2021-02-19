The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team took second place at the 4A Northeast Quadrant Qualifier Regional Tournament Friday while the Campbell County team placed third.
Sheridan led the way in team scores with 241 points, followed closely behind by Thunder Basin's score of 239.5. The Camels finished with a score of 125.
The Bolts won seven of the 14 weight classes and qualified 19 wrestlers for the state tournament next weekend. Senior Colter Rankin was the only first-place finisher for Campbell County at 285 pounds but 14 Camels were able to clinch a spot in the state tournament.
State qualifiers
Thunder Basin freshman Antonio Avila won the bracket at 113 pounds by beating Campbell County's Darron Provost by decision 7-2 in the championship match. Bolt junior Alex Draper beat Sheridan's Landon Wood in a 7-3 decision to win the bracket at 120 pounds.
Thunder Basin senior Jeric Igo took first at 126 pounds, junior Seamus Casey beat Sheridan's Dane Steel 2-1 in overtime to win the 145 pound bracket and Cael Porter won at 152 pounds after beating Sheridan's Terran Grooms by a 7-5 decision in the first place match.
Dillon Glick won a tight match by a 4-2 decision over Sheridan's Jim Strobbe to take first at 195 pounds for Thunder Basin while sophomore Lane Catlin kept his undefeated season going by winning the 220 pound bracket with a 7-1 decision over Sheridan's Quinton Mangus in the first place match.
For Campbell County, Rankin's first place finish came after a 3-2 win by decision over Sheridan's Justin Vela at 285 pounds. The Camels also took second at 113 pounds with Provost's loss to Avila in the championship match.
The Bolts took second place in six weight classes, including Parker Lee at 126 pounds, Jais Rose at 132, Dylan Catlin at 138, Deyton Johnson at 160, Aden Jorgensen at 170 and Aidyn Mitchell at 182.
Thunder Basin had three more wrestlers finish in third place, including Blaize Burrow at 106 pounds, Garrett Toohey at 170 and Dylan Skillings at 285.
The Camels had five wrestlers finish in third place in their respective weight classes. Austin Enriquez (120 pounds), Logan Johnson (132), Lucas Hill (132), Alex Eisenbraun (138) and Hunter Henderson all took third place.
With the top-4 wrestlers out of each weight class qualifying for the state tournament, the Camels had seven more earn their spots with fourth place finishes at the regional tournament. Colt Welsh (113 pounds), Blake Harding (138), Tyson Stephens (145), Chris Boardman (152), Logan Ketterling (160), Cohen Granzer (182) and Jack Tinnell (195) all took fourth place.
Three wrestlers finished in fourth place for Thunder Basin, including Grady Edwards at 106 pounds, Zabian Cowley at 132 and Kavontae Montgomery at 285.
The Class 4A State Wrestling Championships will be a one-day tournament this year due to COVID-19. The tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Casper Events Center.
