Berkeley Christensen went into last weekend’s Four Corners Spring Speedo Sectional Meet with high expectations.
Competing in Phoenix, Arizona, over spring break, the Campbell County High School junior exceeded even her own expectations by swimming the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2 minutes, 3.19 seconds. Had she swam that time in the Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships, Christensen would’ve set a new state record.
With more than 900 swimmers and a little more than half of them girls, Christensen’s time was good enough for 11th place at the Four Corners meet.
“It’s really crazy, because I know that there’s been a lot of good butterfliers to come through the state,” Christensen said. “Knowing that I got the record (time), it means a lot to have all your hard work pay off. It makes it all worth it.”
In Wyoming, official records only count if set at the state meet.
While Christensen left Arizona with a great butterfly, she also left having set a personal record in all six of the events she swam in over the three-day meet.
On Day One, Christensen PRed in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.76 and in the 200-yard butterfly preliminaries with a time of 2:06.84.
Her 200-yard butterfly time came in the finals when she PRed again by more than 3 seconds.
Having built up confidence and momentum, Christensen continued to push herself in the pool with her fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle of 1:53.50 and again in the finals with a time of 1:52.62, the latter giving her first place in her heat.
Also on Day Two, Christensen PRed in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.31.
In the final day of the meet, Christensen got a personal-best time of 2:10.61 in the 200-yard backstroke and 57.23 in the 100-yard butterfly. She made it to the finals for the 100-yard butterfly, where she PRed one last time with a time of 56.82.
“I wanted to PR but you never really know what’s going to happen,” Christensen said. “I had good expectations going into the meet.”
Christensen qualified for the national swim meet with times posted during the high school season, she said.
In the fall, Christensen won the 200-yard freestyle for Campbell County in a time of 1:55.19. It was her third straight 200-yard freestyle championship and resulted in her third all-state honor in three years.
Christensen also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.29, which was 0.28 seconds behind the winner.
An interesting twist in the national meet was swimming outdoors versus inside like she’s used to at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. While it only impacted her run in the backstroke as there was no ceiling to help keep track of distance, Christensen said swimming closer to sea level helped boost her times.
Rehard also finds success
Christensen wasn’t alone in representing Gillette at the national swim meet in Phoenix.
Skye Rehard, a sophomore at CCHS, swam in four events last weekend. Her time of 2:29.88 in the 200-yard breaststroke was a personal record by more than 3 seconds.
Rehard also PRed in the 400-yard individual medley by 10 seconds with a time of 4:50.28 and finished with a time of 1:09.77 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:14.49 in the 200-yard individual medley.
Like Christensen, Rehard also was a state champion for the Camels this season. Her time of 1:07.57 won her the 100-yard breaststroke and earned her all-state honors.
“If I didn’t have her it would have been a lot different,” Christensen said. “This whole season we trained together and just having someone with me definitely helped. It was really cool to have her there and to be able to watch her, too.”
With the national meet behind her, Christensen said her personal bests give her a lot of motivation looking forward to her senior swim season at Campbell County.
“It makes me more excited just seeing the times that we can get,” Christensen said. “I’m super excited for the senior season.”
