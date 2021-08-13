Maria Farnum had nothing left to prove going into this year’s High School Golf National Girls Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Through her four years on the varsity golf team at Thunder Basin High School, Farnum was a three-time all-conference selection. She won the individual Class 4A state title as a junior and was a back-to-back East Conference champion in 2018 and 2019.
During her senior year, Farnum finished tied for second place at state with a two-day total of 154 and had a 77.7-stroke average throughout the season.
The Bolts as a team won the state title for the second year in a row. State champion teams automatically qualify and receive an invitation to play in the national tournament at Pinehurst Resort.
On June 16, Farnum was practicing at Bell Nob Golf Course to prepare for the tournament the following week. She decided to play the par-3 course right next to the clubhouse, a short nine-hole course with a total yardage of 1,187 yards.
Farnum approached the tee-box on hole five with the same mindset of any other par-3. She wanted to get the ball close enough to set up a manageable birdie putt.
“I just wanted to get it up high because it’s more of an upward hill shot,” Farnum said. “You actually can’t even see the pin, really.”
Farnum was 84 yards out and using a 56-degree wedge. After taking her normal practice swings, Farnum lined up next to the ball and let it fly.
“I heard it hit the flag post,” Farnum said. “I had a feeling that it might have gone in. I hit it super light, not super hard, so it bounced on the green and rolled out a little bit and I heard it kind of just tap in.”
Farnum approached the green and searched for the ball, finding it in the bottom of the cup. While her first career hole-in-one came during a practice round, it gave her plenty of confidence and momentum going into the national tournament.
“We’ll probably see one or two kids a year and four or five adults a year (that hit hole-in-ones) that we hear about,” said Bell Nob golf professional Cameron Brown. “You definitely need a little luck on your side, but that’s awesome she did that.”
While Farnum and her teammates finished 23rd out of 29 teams in Pinehurst, the experience of sinking a hole-in-one just days before competing against the best high school golfers in the country is a great sense of closure for Farnum as she turns the page on her high school career.
Farnum will move Tuesday to Laramie, where she will continue her golf career at the University of Wyoming. She will start practice this week before her first tournament at the beginning of September.
In the classroom, Farnum will major in international studies in hopes of one day finding a career that allows her to travel the world.
Farnum won’t be leaving Gillette empty-handed. The Thunder Basin alum kept the hole-in-one ball as a souvenir to remind herself of all she was able to accomplish as a Bolt.
The trophy also will serve as a reminder for all she still wants to accomplish as a Division I golfer.
