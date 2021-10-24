The Gillette Wild junior hockey team has yet to lose a game this season and improved to 14-0 with a two-game sweep of the Bozeman Icedogs over the weekend.
The Wild beat Bozeman 7-2 on Friday and 7-1 on Saturday.
Declan Young started the scoring in game one of the series with his 16th goal of the season in the first period, assisted by Caleb Sanborn. Carson Kuche scored off assists by Tristan Baker and Ian Richards less than two minutes later and Tucker Lien gave the Wild a 3-0 lead off an assist by Will Blake.
Sky Solig scored his fourth goal of the season off an assist by Lien before the Wild took a 5-0 lead with an Isaac Young goal off an assist by Kuche. The Icedogs scored the next two goals to make it 5-2 but the Wild added two insurance goals by Baker (assisted by Nicolas Dellibovi and Kuche) and Kuche (assisted by Sanborn and Young) in the third period to close out the game.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for the Wild with 29 saves on 31 shots.
In game two, Kuche scored the Wild's first goal while shorthanded off assists by Jacob Guitard and Richards. Solig scored next off assists by Lien and Tyler Lasiter and Nate Fanning scored his first goal of the season off assists by Isaac Young and Declan Young.
After a Bozeman goal made it 3-1, Kuche scored his second goal of the first period off assists by Lasiter and Blake.
The game's only goal in the second period came from Isaac Young off assists by Zack Slinger and Sanborn to give the Wild a 5-1 lead.
In the third period, Solig scored his second goal of the game off assists by Saizha Norwegian and Slinger before Sanborn closed out the game with a goal off assists by Lien and Fanning.
Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender for Gillette with 28 saves on 29 shots.
The Wild will travel for another two-game series with Bozeman next weekend in Montana. Gillette will play the Icedogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
