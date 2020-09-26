The Campbell County High School boys tennis team took second place during the state tournament in Gillette Saturday.
The Camels scored 36 points as a team, trailing Kelly Walsh's score of 59. The boys team was led by second place finishes by No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 2 doubles pair Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson.
Neary and Robertson were undefeated at 19-0 going into the championship match but fell to Jackson's George Gervais and Jackson Santamauro in three sets.
Lemm also lost in the championship match after dropping the second set in the tiebreaker to Kelly Walsh's Austin Putnam.
The Campbell County girls team placed 11th out of 16 teams.
For Thunder Basin, both the Bolts boys and girls team finished 9th.
