The Thunder Basin High School track team begins its season with 25 seniors and plenty of experience despite missing last year because of COVID-19.
With two regular season meets under its belt the Bolts have plenty of expectations, but their main focus is to qualify as many athletes as possible for the state meet at the end of May in Casper.
“I always think it’s important to have kids try multiple events,” said TBHS boys coach Joe Moerkerke. “That way they can find their place on the team.
“We want to, obviously, get as many to state as possible, but I also want them to just have a positive experience competing.”
The Bolts got off to a quick start to the season by winning 16 events at the Laura Chord Memorial Track Invite last weekend in Newcastle. The boys won nine events on the day while the girls won seven.
While senior leadership for both the boys and girls teams will be crucial this year, Moerkerke said the coaching staff is a powerful asset for the student-athletes.
“They’re good for our kids and their expertise is great in track and field,” Moerkerke said.
One coach specifically, Trent Pikula, has a sprint program in place that all athletes do during practice, Moerkerke said. The program will help lower times for athletes across the board.
Boys return 5 qualifiers
It’s been nearly two years since the last outdoor high school state track meet in. Wyoming, but five Bolt boys who qualified for state in 2019 return this year for Thunder Basin.
Senior Camden Schlekeway was part of the Bolts’ fourth place 1,600-meter relay team while senior Jaxon Pikula qualified in the 1,600 sprint medley relay two years ago.
In field events, seniors Rico Imus and Andre Felton both qualified in the pole vault while senior Mason Mastellar qualified in the shot put.
The boys have 18 seniors this year and will rely on their leadership for a successful season, Moerkerke said.
“They’re role models and they’ve been there before,” Moerkerke said. “They understand how track meets operate and what it takes to have success. Those seniors are kind of spaced out in multiple events, so it’s good to have that.
“As a senior, you just have that way about you that produces some confidence and they’re mentoring these younger athletes, so we’re really lucky to have that many.”
In 2019, the TBHS boys finished 10th as a team at the state meet. With no last year to build from, Moerkerke said the school’s fifth-place finish at the Boys State Indoor Track and Field Championships a month ago is a good measuring stick.
Girls led by 7 seniors
The Thunder Basin girls are coming off a sixth-place finish at the last outdoor state meet in 2019. While the team’s seven seniors have participated in high school track before, much of the early season will be working on technique to get athletes up to speed after missing last year.
“It’s been really hard to tell where everybody should be at because they had a whole year where they didn’t do track,” said TBHS girls coach Tanner Kelting. “That makes it hard, because that’s a whole season of not doing conditioning and there’s a lot of technique stuff that we were going to work on last year and couldn’t.”
The girls will rely on senior leadership to push some of the younger girls on the team to improve, Kelting said.
One key returner for the girls team is senior Gabby Drube, who placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 2019 with a time of 15.72 seconds. Drube recently committed to the University of Wyoming to run hurdles on its women’s track team.
“She’s such a hard worker and she’s a big part of every team she’s involved in just because of her leadership,” Kelting said. “That’s a huge factor for us to bring that leadership in to have all the younger girls see how hard she works and try to have them follow what she’s doing.”
Other key returners are junior Gabby Mendoza and senior Annakaye Pitter. Mendoza pre-qualified for the state meet last weekend in Cody in the 300-meter hurdles while Pitter was part of the Bolts 800-meter relay team that won second place in the indoor state track meet.
As for expectations, Kelting wants his team to continue to improve as the season progresses.
“If everything comes together, we’ll have a good solid team,” Kelting said. “We have some leaders that will help us get better each day at practice. Track is one of those things where everything can go right and you have a heck of day or a few things go wrong and you don’t know what kind of day you end up with.
“I just know we have a great chance that we have really good things happen.”
