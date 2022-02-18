The No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team had another big statement game and beat No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh 49-39 on Friday in Casper.
The Bolts started slow and fell behind 15-9 to the Trojans after the first quarter. But Thunder Basin rebounded and held Kelly Walsh to just three points and went on a 15-1 run in the second quarter to take a 24-18 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Thunder Basin pushed its lead to 33-24 going into the fourth quarter before icing the game at the free throw line in the final minutes to seal the win.
Senior Deegan Williams led the Bolts in scoring with 25 points including nine second-half free throws. Senior McKale Holte added 18 points. Senior Cade Ayers had a team-high 10 rebounds followed by Williams with seven.
Williams also led the team with four steals, followed by senior Ethan Cox with three and senior Ryan Baker with two.
Thunder Basin has been the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings for the majority of the season. The Trojans went into the weekend ranked No. 2.
The win moves the Bolts to 16-3 on the season and 7-1 in conference play. The Trojans fell to 15-3 and 5-3. Friday was Thunder Basin's second win over the Trojans during the conference season after beating Kelly Walsh 61-53 in Gillette last month.
The Bolts will return to the court for another big conference game with No. 4-ranked Sheridan this weekend. Thunder Basin will host the Broncs at 7 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
