The Post 42 American Legion baseball team exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to mercy-rule Jackson 13-3 in five innings Tuesday during the second round of the Class AA state tournament in Sheridan.
No. 2 seed Gillette earned its second mercy-rule win of the tournament after beating No. 7 seed Rock Springs 10-0 in the first round Monday. No. 6 seed Jackson upset No. 3 seed Laramie 9-8 in extra innings Monday to match up with Gillette.
The first four innings of Tuesday's second-round clash went back and forth. After a scoreless first inning, Jackson plated two runs in the top of the second to take an early 2-0 lead. The Roughriders cut the lead in half with a sacrifice fly by senior Jamen Kolata to make the game 2-1 in the bottom of the second.
After a scoreless third from Jackson, Gillette took a 3-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning. Senior Jason Fink tied the game with an RBI single and senior Colson Kluck gave Gillette the lead on the following play with an RBI single of his own.
Jackson was able to tied the game 3-3 with a run in the top of the fourth but the Roughriders reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom half. Eighth grader Seth Petersen and junior Cory Schilling each drove in one after both being hit by pitches with the bases load to put Gillette up 5-3.
Sophomore Grayson Sargent settled in on the mound and held the Giants scoreless in the top of the fifth. The momentum carried over to the offense as Gillette scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game.
Gillette went up 7-3 on back-to-back fielder's choices with the bases loaded to score a pair of runs. Petersen and freshman Mason Drube each drove in one with RBI singles and Schilling scored Dominic Hecker on a sacrifice fly.
Up 10-3, Fink scored Petersen on an RBI double and Cason Loftus scored Drube on an RBI single. With the lead at nine runs, Kolata drove in the game-winning run on an RBI single to activate the 10-run mercy rule and seal the 13-3 lead.
Sargent pitched out of trouble all night to earn the win on the mound. The sophomore finished with three runs allowed (two earned) on six hits while striking out five in five innings of work.
At the plate, Petersen, Schilling, Fink and Kolata each drove in two and Drube, Kluck Loftus, Riley Schilling and Hecker all drove in one run apiece. Through its first two tournament games, Gillette has drawn 11 walks as a team including six against Jackson and five against Rock Springs.
The Roughriders move on in the winner's bracket to face the winner between No. 4 seed Sheridan and No. 1 seed Cheyenne. Gillette will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.