The first of two crosstown conference games took place between the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls basketball teams Friday at CCHS. After trailing in the first quarter, the Bolts were able to pull away in the second half for a 70-57 win over the Camels.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings. The Camels made its debut in the rankings this week in the No. 5 slot.
Campbell County used the home-court advantage to take an early 20-14 lead after the first quarter but Thunder Basin responded with a 21-point second quarter to take a 35-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts' pesky defense led to plenty of scoring opportunities as Thunder Basin outscored the Camels 35-25 in the final two quarters to close out the game.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 20 points, followed by senior Gabby Mendoza with 19, junior Joelie Spelts with 16 and junior Eagan Clark with nine.
Junior Millie Riss led the Camels with 11 points, followed by junior Madison Robertson with nine and sophomore Cami Curtis and freshman Kaylie Neary with eight points apiece.
The win pushes the Bolts to 11-3 on the year and 3-0 in conference play. The Camels fall to 5-8 and 2-1.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will take the rest of the weekend off before returning to the court for a pair of conference games against Cheyenne South and Laramie next weekend.
