Wrestling Camels V Sheridan (copy)
Buy Now

The Camels' Lucas Hill puts Douglas' Chance Himle in cradle at Tuesday's wrestling duel with the Douglas Bearcats. The Camels faced off against Sheridan on the road Thursday night.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Campbell County High School lost a dual at rival Sheridan on Thursday, 60-24.

The Camels lost seven matches by pin to the Broncs and dropped another three matches by forfeit. It led to a big score for the Broncs and a blowout loss in the final dual of the season for the Camels.

Campbell County wrestlers Jaron Glasscock, Dawsen Hayden and Colter Rankin pinned their opponents to score the only earned points for Campbell County.

The Camels have a weekend off before returning to the mat Feb. 21-22 at regionals at Cheyenne Central High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.