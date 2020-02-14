Campbell County High School lost a dual at rival Sheridan on Thursday, 60-24.
The Camels lost seven matches by pin to the Broncs and dropped another three matches by forfeit. It led to a big score for the Broncs and a blowout loss in the final dual of the season for the Camels.
Campbell County wrestlers Jaron Glasscock, Dawsen Hayden and Colter Rankin pinned their opponents to score the only earned points for Campbell County.
The Camels have a weekend off before returning to the mat Feb. 21-22 at regionals at Cheyenne Central High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.