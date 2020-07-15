Archery hunters will have a chance to enjoy the Big Horn Mountains and do what they love this weekend in Buffalo at the Grouse Mountain 3D Archery Shoot.
It will be a two-day event, with the shoot running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It also will be open to many levels of shooters — competitive, recreation and even kids, club volunteer Connie Brenden said.
The competitive shoot will be held Saturday, with 20 3D targets on the course. Some shooters use fixed sights while others dial in their distances at each target. Both recurve and compound bows can be used.
For prizes, the entry fees will be split and go to the winners in each division of the competitive shoot. There also will be a raffle for a bow.
Brenden said the 3D event draws archery shooters from all over the state, especially from Buffalo, Sheridan, Casper and Gillette. With COVID-19 shutting down so many events this spring and summer, Brenden thinks the shoot will be well attended.
“With the coronavirus and people being shut down, this is a place they can come,” she said. “There have just been so many things canceled this summer. … A lot of people I’ve talked to said they’re coming.”
One of the things Brenden was most proud of about the shoot is how accessible it is. There is a range for kids to shoot, and she said the course also is accessible to seniors who may have issues walking on rough terrain.
“We’re proud of that, that we have access to people who are maybe seniors or people who have some problems,” Brenden said.
One of the changes because of COVID-19 is there will be no lunch at the 3D shoot to limit close contact.
No pre-registration is needed, so participants can just show up and shoot. The course is located just beyond the water treatment plant outside of Buffalo.
