Gillette College got an opportunity at revenge when Western Wyoming came to Pronghorn Field for the first round of Region 9 playoffs on Saturday.
The Mustangs knocked the Pronghorns out of the playoffs in the region semifinals last season before moving on to win the championship.
The Pronghorns got their retribution on their home field when they fought through one of the coldest, windiest games of the season with a 4-1 victory to move on to the semifinals in Denver.
“We prepared them all week for the weather conditions and what to expect,” Pronghorns coach Nate Ulness said. “Western Wyoming’s always a really good team. We prepped the girls for that. They knew it was going to be a tough game and a battle when they came in.”
Gillette College’s top scorer Jaycie Greene played a part in all four goals. She tallied two goals herself, drew a penalty for a Liliana Hernandez penalty kick and assisted Karlie Valdez’s goal.
With the biting wind in their faces in the first half, Greene scored within the first 5 minutes off a feed from Valdez to take an early 1-0 lead over the Mustangs.
“I feel like we came out with confidence. We wanted to dominate, and we knew we could dominate this team,” Hernandez said. “When we came out with confidence. We just played our game.”
Greene went on to draw a penalty at 26:27 left in the first half, and the Pronghorns brought out Hernandez to drive it in. Hernandez shot bottom right, while Mustangs’ goalkeeper Markell Freeman guessed she would go the other direction, and the lead was 2-0.
Freeman was the Region IX freshman of the year last season with two shutouts in last year’s playoffs.
“We knew she was going to be a good keeper,” Greene said. “This past week, we really focused on making creative runs up front and being able to take different shots at different angles and really placing them where they needed to be, which I think made a difference in the end.”
Western Wyoming scored its only goal when freshman forward Hayden Rupe took a penalty kick and scored bottom right past Gillette goalie Nia Trejo.
Greene scored on an assist from Emma Jarvis with 25:04 left in the second half, and Valdez buried the final goal of the game at 16:51 to play.
A couple of minutes after Valdez’s goal, snow started blowing in sideways from the north, and neither team netted a goal in the last 15 minutes.
Gillette will play in Denver at Metro State University’s Regency Athletic Complex on Friday for the Region IX semifinals against the winner of Northeastern Junior College and Western Nebraska.
“Our goal is to be one step further,” Ulness said. “The expectations for our girls is just the same thing — keep working hard, work harder than them, be smarter than them and finish those shots.”
