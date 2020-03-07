The top-ranked Bolts found themselves in a slugfest Friday night, with both teams forcing a borage of turnovers for a good part of the 4A East Regional semifinal.
No. 3 Cheyenne Central committed 20 turnovers, 11 in the first quarter, and the Thunder Basin girls basketball team had 21. But it was the Indians who turned those mistakes into points and they walked away with the 50-40 upset win.
Thunder Basin, which won the regular season matchup by 19 points, had Central out of sorts in the first quarter. The Indians coughed the ball up 11 times against the pressure, but the Bolts’ own turnover issues didn’t allow for much breathing room.
A 3-pointer by junior Sydney Solem gave the Bolts a 14-6 lead in the final minute of the first quarter. Then they had a chance to go up 10 with an open layup, but it became one of many missed opportunites and Central nailed a 3 right before the buzzer to make it 14-9 going into the second quarter.
Solem accounted for all six of Thunder Basin’s in the final four minutes of the first quarter, but as a team, the offensive struggles were magnified in the second quarter. The Bolts had eight turnovers in the second quarter and didn’t score until there was just 40 seconds left.
Their only points were a pair of free throws from Solem and one from Drube. However, Thunder Basin’s defense didn’t take a dip and it forced seven more turnovers to help maintain a slim 17-15 at halftime.
Central made the game-changing run to start the third quarter, as junior Kelsey Basart made two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first three minutes. That pushed the Indians to a 27-21 lead, which suited their pack-it-in defensive style perfectly.
Central’s superior size in the paint made every inside shot tough and Thunder Basin’s jumpers weren’t falling either. During a four-minute scoreless stretch in third quarter, the Bolts missed seven jump shots in a row, including five straight 3s.
However, TBHS was only down 31-27 heading into the fourth quarter and had every opportunity to still get a win.
The Bolts managed to cut the lead down to two a couple of times near the five-minute mark, once with a big 3 from Payton McGrath and once with a spinning layup from senior Jersie Taylor. But in the end, they couldn’t make enough headway against Central’s defense.
After closing the gap to 36-34, the Indians went on a 13-3 run to secure the 50-40 win. Thunder Basin averages 64 points per game and hasn’t scored 40 points or less since a pair of games at the Tournament of Champions in Phoenix during the second week of the season.
Now Thunder Basin finds itself in a play-in game to go to state Saturday at 10 a.m. against Cheyenne South. TBHS beat South 61-46 during the regular season.
