Players for the new Wyoming Mustangs professional arena football team have grown accustomed to signing plenty of autographs.
Whether it’s after a home game when the crowd is able to rush the field in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex or at one of the many meet-and-greet events the team does during the week, signing autographs has become part of the players’ routines so far in the Mustangs’ inaugural season in Gillette.
Through its first five games playing in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF), it’s not just the players who have grown used to signing plenty of autographs. Scot Allerdings also has had his hand throb with pain at times from signing so much Mustangs gear.
“I sign quite a few autographs,” Allerdings said. “When you get kids coming up to you asking for your autographs, that means they see me as a part of the entertainment for the night.”
Allerdings is an essential part of the Wyoming Mustangs experience. He’s the team’s on-field performer during breaks in the football action.
His signature costume is a large, green cowboy hat to match a striped green suit coat. While it matches the team colors, it wasn’t originally bought to be worn to entertain football fans.
“I have an act that I perform at rodeos and that was basically my costume,” Allerdings said. “You don’t just want to be out there, you want to be recognizable.”
The familiar face at Mustangs games also is familiar to many around the community. Allerdings is a physical education teacher at Thunder Basin High School, a wrestling coach at Sage Valley Junior High, a high school wrestling referee and a professional rodeo bullfighter.
In 2003, Allerdings was approved for his bullfighter card through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). In 2006 and 2007, he was selected to work as a bullfighter at the Mountain State Circuit Finals Rodeo and also was chosen as a bullfighter for the Dodge (Ram) National Circuit Finals Rodeo in 2007, according to his website.
“I’ve entertained and been in front of 8,000 to 10,000 people before. I’ve worked rodeos from Oregon to Texas to New Jersey,” he said. “I get all over.”
While the Mustangs average anywhere between 3,600 to 4,100 fans a game, what made Allerdings nervous at first was performing in front of his hometown. Allerdings grew up in Gillette and has been here practically his whole life.
“I wanted to make sure I did a good job,” Allerdings said. “I think that’s where most of the nerves came from. I just wanted to do a good job.”
The opportunity to join the Mustangs as an entertainer didn’t come until after the team’s first game had already been played. When asked by a team sponsor what he thought about the experience of watching the Mustangs play, he responded that it was missing something.
The next week, Allerdings was in costume on the field.
“Having been a rodeo clown and an entertainer for several years now, I just mentioned that I thought the game itself was awesome. but I thought there could be some other things that could take place to help the game flow better,” Allerdings said. “I thought it could involve the crowd a little more.”
The Mustangs bring football to a sports-hungry community, but it’s not just about the touchdowns and big hits that keep fans coming back, Allerdings said. People come to Mustangs games for an overall entertaining experience.
That’s where he comes in.
“My job is to just keep the flow of the game going and to keep the fans interested and involved,” Allerdings said. “It’s a great product for the town of Gillette, but you have to keep butts in the stands, and in order to do that they have to be entertained.
“They can’t just get bored. You have to keep them going.”
Part of the entertainment includes performing skits that involve plucking people from the crowd. The skits range anywhere from dance competitions to tricycle races where fans can walk away with free Mustangs gear.
One skit during last weekend’s game against the Salina Liberty was a doughnut-eating contest. Just seconds before he was set to host the contest at midfield, Allerdings couldn’t find one of the contestants.
That’s where it paid off to be a high school teacher.
“A couple times I’ve had to rely on some students,” Allerdings said. “The other night the one guy I had originally planned for the doughnut-eating contest, I couldn’t find him. I talked to him but I couldn’t find him. One of my students was there so I said, ‘Hey, stand there, you’re my backup.’
“He ended up having to go out there because I couldn’t find the other guy in time.”
While his job as the team’s entertainer is only for a couple hours during home games, his new celebrity status has extended to his classroom.
“The kids all talk to me at school because they think it’s funny and they’ll say, ‘Oh hey, I videotaped you this weekend!’” Allerdings said. “The kids at school are liking it. It’s pretty cool.”
As far as what the Mustangs have been able to do for the city of Gillette in its first season, Allerdings is glad to be part of something so unique.
“Coming out of COVID where everybody has kind of been cooped up for a good part of a year, it’s allowed them to get out and to enjoy quality athletics,” Allerdings said. “Having a Zach Taylor who’s from Gillette and a Vijay (Pitter) helps out, too.”
Since the opening of TBHS in 2017, Gillette has been somewhat divided when it comes to athletics, Allerdings said. Having a team like the Mustangs allows the town to come back together to cheer for one team again.
“This is a way to bring the community back together to have ‘our team’ again,” Allerdings said. “It’s Gillette’s team, and that’s kind of nice.”
Allerdings hopes the team will stick around in Gillette for many years. He also hopes to be part of that future.
“I think I’m becoming an established figure,” Allerdings said. “Hopefully next year we can keep it going again. ... The crowd knows me now.”
Fans will have another opportunity to get Allerdings’ autograph along with the Wyoming Mustangs players at the next home game May 8. The Mustangs will host the Omaha Beef at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
