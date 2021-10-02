Alexa Richert rarely took a day off during the offseason between her sophomore and junior year.
Richert, a junior at Campbell County High School, was rewarded for her efforts by being named all-state at No. 1 singles following the state tennis tournament last weekend in Gillette.
Richert finished fourth after going 3-2 and losing in the championship of the consolation bracket. Richert’s first loss came against the eventual state champion Finley Klinger of Kelly Walsh in the semifinals.
Richert enjoyed the experience of playing alongside her teammates during the state tournament. The Camel girls finished seventh as a team with a score of 18 and the boys finished 10th with a score of eight.
“It was a lot of fun and and all of our girls made it to the second day of state so that was good because that hasn’t happened yet in the years I’ve been (at CCHS),” Richert said. “We definitely started playing a lot harder people toward the end which was fun because hard competition is always a lot of fun.”
Longtime CCHS coach Mark Miessler was impressed with the way Richert held her composure during the state tournament. Richert earned the No. 3 seed at the East Regional Tournament and ended up outplaying her seed at the state tournament, Miessler said.
“I thought she was playing better at state and she was playing more within herself,” Miessler said. “She kind of identified her game style and she was better at understanding what type of game she was going to play.”
Richert started the tournament with a two-set sweep over Karli Nandrup of Rock Springs 6-0 and 6-0. She went on to beat Gabrielle Heiser 6-4 and 6-4 in the second round.
On day two, Richert lost 6-0 and 6-0 to Klinger in the semifinals. The lopsided score is a little misleading as the two players battled back and forth the whole way, Miessler said.
“Klinger is the top player in the state and she’s been here for four years,” Miessler said. “She has a really good game style to play against Alexis. The score might not indicate it but Alexa competed great her the whole time.
“Klinger basically had to win points. Alexa did a good job of continuing to make her make good shots and she made the shots.”
Richert moved on to the consolation bracket where she faced Sheridan’s Sydni Bilyeu. In the semifinal match, Richert won 6-2 and 6-1.
In the championship, Richert lost to Cheyenne Central’s Ashli Smedley 6-1 and 6-1.
“Smedley played a smart game against Alexa and she hit the shots she had to hit,” Miessler said. “Both of those girls beat her. I don’t think at any point in time Alexa beat herself. She did a good job of sticking with what she was going to do and they just beat her.”
Richert was the lone all-state tennis player from both Campbell County and Thunder Basin. All-state honors are given to the top 6 in No. 1 singles, top 3 in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles and the top 2 in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, according to WyoPrep.com.
Junior Abi Neary just missed out on all-state honors after finishing in fourth place at No. 2 singles. Richert credits Neary for helping her put in work during the offseason.
“We definitely helped each other a lot,” Richert said. “We just motivate each other to go and hit almost every night in the offseason because we both want to be good and it paid off. We both placed so that was good.”
Looking ahead to next year, Richert has her sights set on a top 2 finish at No. 1 singles for her senior year. With one all-state trophy already under her belt, Richert plans to keep the same intensity this offseason that she had a year ago.
“I just want to keep putting in the work to maybe go from all-state to placing higher next year,” Richert said. “Placing top 2 would probably be the main goal but I think it would be even more cool for me personally if our girls team could place next year.”
A condensed spring tennis season will start in March to give players like Richert and Neary a chance to get matches in before the summer break. Richert plans to take advantage of the opportunity by improving as much as she can before her seniors year starts next fall.
