The first two sets of Thursday's home match with Kelly Walsh was a humbling experience for Taylor Hamilton and the Thunder Basin High School volleyball team.
The Bolts went into the conference match ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings while the Trojans were ranked No. 1. Kelly Walsh started the match strong by taking an early 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-18.
"It was so fun, even the sets we lost," Hamilton said. "I think it was really good for us and it kind of humbled us because they came back a little bit and we just dug our heels in.
"Those are definitely the funnest games to play is when you're down and you come back and win in five sets. That's gotta be the best feeling."
The Bolts didn't roll over after going down 0-2. Thunder Basin won the last three sets of the match 25-22, 25-19 and 15-11 to complete the comeback win.
It was Thunder Basin's first win over the Trojans this season.
"I just think that we knew that we could beat them eventually and we just had to say it to ourselves," junior Joelie Spelts said. "I told everyone that we're not losing because we're going to go for every ball and give 100% effort and we did that.
"It really shows our true potential because we played our hearts out tonight and we won. It just shows how good we can be when we do give 100%."
The Bolts improved to 20-11 on the season and 4-1 in quadrant play. The win solidified Thunder Basin as the No. 2 seed out of the North for next weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament.
