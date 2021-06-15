Dyse Shepherd shines at 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl
The North team scored five touchdowns during the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Casper. Of those five touchdowns, Thunder Basin High School players accounted for four of them.
Tight end Dyse Shepherd, who will play football at Montana State University starting next fall, caught three touchdown passes to lead the way for the North offense. Shepherd had seven catches for 134 yards and three scores.
Bolts running back Jaxon Pikula also reached the endzone during the all-star game featuring graduated seniors from all classes across the state. While Thunder Basin led the charge in scoring for the North, the team fell 34-32 to snap a 7-game win streak.
The South was led by Class 4A player of the year Graedyn Buell at quarterback. Buell was named the offensive player of the game.
Three other Bolts and one athlete from Campbell County saw the field Saturday at Natrona County High School. Thunder Basin’s Michael Coleman (linebacker), River Brisko (offensive lineman) and Scott O’Dell (offensive lineman) participated in the week-long event along with Camel Kaden Race who checked into the game as a defensive back.
Wyoming hoops swept in 46th annual all-star series
Both Wyoming high school basketball teams were swept by Montana over the weekend during the 46th annual Wyoming vs. Montana all-star series. The girls lost 55-52 Friday and 71-39 Saturday while the boys lost 109-105 Friday and 110-71 Saturday.
The annual series features graduated seniors from all classes across the state. Gillette had four players play in the games, including Thunder Basin’s Gabby Drube and Sydney Solem for the girls and Campbell County’s Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary for the boys.
The Montana girls improved to 35-13 against Wyoming since the series started in 1997 while the Montana boys now have a 63-27 record dating back to 1976 and extended their win streak to 18 games, according to WyoPrep.com.
The all-star series features one game played in Wyoming and one game in Montana. The series opener this year was played at Sheridan College on Friday night.
The Wyoming girls led 52-48 with 2:15 left in the game but didn’t score the rest of the game, according to WyoPrep.com. Drube scored 13 points in game one of the all-star series.
The Wyoming girls traveled to Lockwood High School in Montana for the second game of the series Saturday night. On the road, Wyoming struggled both offensively and defensively on its way to a 71-39 loss.
Campbell County was represented well during game one of the series Friday night in Sheridan.
Hladky and Neary, both all-state selections for the Camels in their final season, combined for 38 points and nine 3-pointers during a 109-105 loss.
Hladky had a team-high 22 points which included five 3-pointers while Neary added 16 points and four 3-pointers.
In Montana for game two, the game wasn’t nearly as close as Montana built a big 31-9 lead after the first quarter and took a 58-27 lead going into halftime.
The lead didn’t get any smaller in the second half as Montana came away with a 110-71 win to close out this year’s series. Hladky ended the game with seven points while Neary had six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.