Caleb Howell approached the Thunder Basin basketball team ahead of their regional tournament with a proposition: Who wanted to be the goalie for the Bolts’ boys soccer team?
One teammate stepped up.
“I told him, ‘Hey man, if you give me some goalie gloves we can go out on the weekend and try it out,’” Colton Vetter said. “The first time we did that it was pretty fun so I thought it would be good to try out.”
Last year’s starter at goalie for the Bolts, Carl Gray, graduated. His backup, senior Landon Zebroski, was the only other varsity goalie on last year’s team. When Zebroski injured his leg a few weeks before the start of this season, the Bolts were scrambling for options at the position. That led to players like Howell reaching out to other athletes about the opportunity to give soccer a try.
Vetter hadn’t played soccer since he was a kid. He is a wide receiver in football and a guard on the basketball team. But soccer hadn’t been a sport he anticipated playing in high school.
“Us losing our starting goalie a few weeks before the season was pretty big for us to have (Vetter) come in,” Bolts coach Saber Garcia said. “It’s a bold move for him to jump in there. There’s been years where we’ve tried to get a basketball player or someone to come out and play goalie. This year we luckily had someone who was willing to come out and do it.”
Playing other sports has helped with Vetter’s development. He also said he has a good grasp of the game and the greatest aspect of the learning curve has been the nuances of the position.
After the first three weeks of competition, Vetter has some experience under his belt. He’s still learning the position and getting comfortable making calls, but Garcia and the team have been impressed by his improvement and dedication.
The team has supported Vetter through the process. They help him figure out when to roll the ball out, when to boot it and where to pass it. But as the season has gone on, Vetter has gotten more comfortable taking control of the position and its duties.
“The team has been a really big help,” Vetter said. “When I’m out on the field they help with whether I should roll the ball to someone or kick it deep. They’re never hard on me at all, they’re all really supportive. It’s the same way with the coaches.”
Howell has been impressed with how Vetter has handled the position. Howell said that Vetter’s hands from having played football and basketball have stuck out and are a big reason why Vetter got the job and is doing well. He’s used his athleticism for some big saves.
The first two weeks of the season didn’t have the results the boys wanted. But as the team comes back to full strength, the defense can solidify around Vetter and make his job easier.
“He’s going to get better and we’re going to get better every game,” Garcia said. “We need to get a couple wins, but we’ve been right there. It’s been 3-2, 1-1, really close games. We’ve had some mistakes here and there. If we bring the energy, clean up a few mistakes then we will be pretty solid going forward.”
The biggest challenge for Vetter through the remainder of the season is to be confident. That’s easier said than done as he will be put in situations he’s never had to be in before, but Vetter’s athletic experience will help him stay calm and confident. Garcia said that if he makes a mistake, Vetter needs to have short-term memory and move on. Vetter can’t get in his own head about any mistakes.
But the team and coaching staff have confidence in Vetter. The coaching staff have been impressed with how quickly he has been able to learn the game and the position.
“He’s one of the most coachable players we’ve had,” Garcia said. “He’s really good at listening and learning. He takes advice well and learns from it.”
There is room to grow for Vetter as he continues to develop, but the team feels they are in a great spot given where they were just weeks before the season without a goalie. The team just has a few things to clean up before they can reach their potential.
