The Camels swimming and dive team had one last look at the 4A East competition this weekend. With two weeks until state, Campbell County High School made a strong showing at the conference meet Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Central ran away with the conference title by almost 200 points, but the Camels were the best of the remaining five teams to place second during Saturday’s finals.
Berkeley Christensen led the way for CCHS, as she continued her terrific sophomore season. She won two events in the finals — the first coming during the 50-yard freestyle in 25.17 seconds and the second was in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.61 seconds.
Allison Granat was the Camels’ other winner. She did her damage in the freestyle races, winning the 200 meters in 2 minutes, 6.99 seconds and placing second in the 100 in 56.58 seconds.
Skye Rehard also had a big day, adding a pair of runner-up finishes to Campbell County’s collection, while Ryann Drube was the team’s lone third-place finisher. The Camels also took second in two of the three relays, but were disqualified in the 200 medley relay.
The conference meet doesn’t have any implications for state, but several individual swimmers for Campbell County have plenty to be feeling confident about heading into the postseason. The state meet will be held Nov. 8-9.
Bolts take fifth, with seniors leading from the front
The small Thunder Basin swimming and diving team had seven girls competing during the finals Saturday, who placed fifth out of six teams.
Libby Poley was the top finisher for the Bolts, taking third in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:06.09. Alaysa Porter also had a strong showing, taking fourth in both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
Rylee Brandon was the final Bolt to swim in the top heat Saturday and took sixth in the 100 butterfly. The final top-six finish for TBHS came on the diving board from senior Brenna Jones.
The Bolts also added one more qualifier during the conference meet and now Kaylee Robertson will be going to state in the 50 freestyle. The team starts its taper next week to prepare for state.
