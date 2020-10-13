The No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin High School volleyball team continued its hot play this past weekend with three dominating wins at the Border Wars tournament in Rapid City.
The Bolts traveled to South Dakota and played three matches Saturday, winning against Rapid City Central, Spearfish and Douglas.
Thunder Basin beat Central 25-15 and 25-9 to start the tournament. Junior Ellie Thomas led the way with two aces, while Elsa Clark and Joelie Spelts added three blocks each.
The Bolts then beat Spearfish 25-14 and 25-11. Junior Taylor Hamilton had 18 assists in the contest while Kate Hladky added seven digs for Thunder Basin.
The last match of the tournament for the Bolts was a 25-4 and 25-22 win over Douglas. The dominating win was highlighted by five aces from senior Brooke Conklin.
The successful tournament puts the Bolts overall record at 15-2 with a 4-0 conference record. Ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings, Thunder Basin will look to lock up a top seed going into the state tournament.
Next for the Bolts is a doubleheader at home against Cheyenne Central at noon and Cheyenne East at 4 p.m. Saturday.
