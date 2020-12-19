Xander Beeson was a force at tight end for the Campbell County High School football team over his four seasons with the Camels. But CCHS coach Andrew Rose didn’t always think it would work out that way.
“He was a kid where I had no idea if he’d be able to hold a football, let alone play the game,” Rose said about Beeson as a freshman. “All of the sudden, a switch flipped and he decided this was something he really wanted to do and you could see it.”
The switch that flipped has led Beeson to commit Wednesday to play college football at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Rose’s initial hesitation wasn’t out of line. Beeson said he came into high school at about 5-feet-5 and 175 pounds.
His advice for younger players in a similar position is to fall in love with the weight room.
“Nobody is going to tell you no if you work harder than everybody else in the room,” said Beeson, who now stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 225 pounds. “The harder you work, the easier everything is going to come to you.
“Four years ago, I never would have thought I’d be in this position today, and here I am now.”
Beeson elected to attend BHSU over Dickinson State University and Valley City State University, both in North Dakota. He chose the Yellow Jackets for the school’s impressive teaching program.
“Something I’ve kept in mind my entire time through this process was thinking 40 years down the road and not four,” Beeson said. “It’s a really good teaching school, and that’s something I want to do and that really influenced my decision.”
BHSU being close to home was also a big factor in his decision. A mild 90-mile drive to Gillette seems more manageable to Beeson compared to the other schools.
Looking back at his time as a Camel, Beeson said winning isn’t always most important thing in being recruited. The Camels were 1-8 his senior season.
“It kind of shows that being a part of a winning program or a super good powerhouse isn’t everything you need or isn’t what is necessary to play college football,” Beeson said. “If you’re good, people will notice. It doesn’t matter where you go to school, it’s all about the kind of person you are and how you present yourself to other people.”
While Beeson’s talents at the tight end position are undeniable (he was voted second team all-conference on offense), his character and determination are what also attracted attention from college programs.
“He’s the epitome of hard work beating talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” Rose said. “He’s not always the most talented person on the football field, but he just outworks people.”
Rose said he will use his former tight end as an example of what’s possible for student-athletes who show up every day to practice and work hard when no one’s watching.
“He’s a kid that we’re going to fall back on for a while just in the sense of you controlling your own fate sometimes,” Rose said. “As far as what effort you’re going to put in and how much time you’re going to put in and your overall commitment level, you can tell everybody else this kid did everything he needed to do.
“We did not have a winning record, but sometimes that’s not the whole piece of the puzzle. Sometimes it is about individual effort outside of the team effort. Like a diamond in the rough.”
From the moment he steps on campus, Beeson said he will become a sponge and absorbs all the information thrown his way.
“I think Larry Fitzgerald said, ‘God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason,’” Beeson said.
As his childhood dream of playing football at the collegiate level is about to be realized, Beeson said younger kids and athletes in the Gillette area should see his story as inspiration.
It’s a formula that’s been proven many times over. As Winston Churchill once famously said, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”
Great example of having your own “want to”!!
