Logan Brown’s favorite part about playing softball in Gillette has been the community surrounding the sport.
When her dad had a bad accident years ago, it was the softball community that surrounded her and convinced her everything would be alright. Brown has met most of her best friends through the sport and credits softball with giving her an extended family of people around her.
Brown will have the chance to extend her softball family even further next year after signing to play at Bismarck State College in North Dakota. The Thunder Basin High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Mystics last week.
“A big part of the decision was the coaches,” Brown said. “I felt a connection with them and I felt that I would be safe with them being 6 hours away from home.”
The proximity to home was a big factor in her decision to sign with Bismarck. She’ll be a short 3-hour drive from her grandparents in Montana if she’s ever feeling home sick.
Brown has been playing softball since she was 7 years old. She grew up playing basketball and volleyball but has focused solely on softball since her freshman year of high school.
“I figured I’d play volleyball in college but my freshman year I found that love for softball,” Brown said. “I always wanted to be a college athlete, I just didn’t know it’d be for softball.”
A big boost for Brown was the sanctioning of softball as an official high school sport with the Wyoming High School Activities Association last year. Brown has enjoyed being able to represent Thunder Basin for her final two years of high school.
“At first I thought just being a part of the first Thunder Basin softball team was the coolest thing ever,” Brown said. “Being a part of softball’s inaugural season (last year) and just being a part of growing softball in the state of Wyoming has been really fun. It’s giving girls a lot more opportunities.”
A big motivator for Brown to play softball in college was being told by a former coach that she would never be good enough. She’s been playing with a chip on her shoulder ever since.
“I was told at a young age that I should never play softball again and proving that coach wrong definitely makes me grateful to be able to keep playing in college,” Brown said. “I also had shoulder surgery in July so I wasn’t sure if I’d even get the chance to play but this has turned into a really good opportunity for me and my family.”
Brown plans on studying art education in the classroom. She always knew she wanted to teach one day but it wasn’t until an art teacher at Thunder Basin inspired her to pursue art that she zeroed in on the major. Brown’s favorite type of art is ceramics.
On the season, Brown has accumulated a .458 batting average in 48 at bats. She’s collected 22 hits, two home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 19 runs for the Bolts.
The Thunder Basin senior originally wanted to have her decision made before her final softball season started but that quickly became a challenge because she didn’t want to rush one of the most important choices she’s ever had to make. Now with just three weeks left in the season, Brown’s excited to put all of her energy into finishing strong with her teammates.
Looking ahead to college, Brown is excited to turn the page and start fresh in Bismarck. There, she’ll have a new opportunity to grow as a player and as a friend to her teammates off the field.
“I’ve met my best friends here through softball and I know I’ll have them for the rest of my life,” Brown said. “But I’m excited to build more friendships in college. I’ve never lived anywhere besides Gillette so I’m looking forward to making a new family up there.”
