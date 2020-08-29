When the athletic programs at Gillette College were cut, former men’s basketball assistant coach Estevan Sandoval’s top priority was finding new homes for his displaced players.
Little did he know that during those efforts he also would find a new home for himself.
Isaac Mushila, a starting forward for Gillette College last year, was one of the last to find a new team. With Sandoval’s help, Mushila signed with Western Texas College, which then parlayed into a new beginning for Sandoval.
“The craziest part about it is I talked to coach (Kyle) Cooper about Isaac trying to move on,” Sandoval said. “Isaac ended up committing here and a week after that I saw they posted a job.”
At the time, Sandoval knew that Western Texas was a top-25 team last year in Region 5 and a rock-solid program. But that was about it.
He didn’t know what town the college was in (Snyder, Texas), how big of a campus it was (about 2,500 students) or just about anything else about western Texas, the least populated region in the state.
Shawn Neary, former men’s basketball coach at Gillette College, and some of the other people Sandoval knew in the coaching industry also called Cooper to give him a reference.
“I pushed really hard for this one and coach Cooper brought me on,” Sandoval said. “It’s time for a new challenge in this crazy world we live in.”
Sandoval said it was a hard time after athletics were cut at Gillette College. Even after the relief of finding a new role with an NJCAA contender, he can’t help but think about the way things ended in Gillette.
It was a call on a Tuesday night that alerted Sandoval, Neary and the rest of the Gillette College coaches that something was off. The next morning, a meeting was held where the coaches of the two basketball and soccer programs were fired on the spot.
“I’m still concerned. I might have PTSD for a while from getting that call into that office knowing that it was so out of our control,” Sandoval said. “To me, I can’t get comfortable here and I can’t get comfortable in any position probably for my foreseeable future because something like that is in the back of your mind at all times.
“That part is a little freaky, but getting a job in itself is relieving in the aspect of knowing you have a little life security as far as when your next paycheck, your next grocery run is going to be.”
Leaving Gillette wasn’t supposed to be part of Sandoval’s plan, at least for a few years. He said he loved working for Neary and was “all in” with the Pronghorns.
“If it was up to me, I would’ve worked for Neary for two, three, five more years probably,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval has already been a part of a few practices, where the Western Texas team has held full five-on-five scrimmages. From what he sees and knows about the program, it hasn’t been a step down from Gillette College by any means.
Sandoval said Mushila, who averaged 13 points and eight rebounds as a freshman last year, was a top-three player for the Pronghorns. But he thinks that Mushila will be more like the fourth-best player for his new team.
“It was definitely a step up and I don’t know how many people are taking a step up right now,” Sandoval said. “I’m grateful for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.