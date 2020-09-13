The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team had another 20-hour day Saturday.
The Bolts first traveled to Laramie for a clash between two of the best teams in the state. Thunder Basin, ranked No. 2 in WyoPrep.com's Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll, lost to No. 1 Laramie in four sets.
"We went into that match with a game-plan and we executed it. We just made too many errors on our side. We had a lot silly errors on our side," TBHS Winnett Martin said. "Those are things that we can control. We know we can play with (Laramie). We were really tight with them that third set and we just didn't finish."
The Bolts lost the first set 25-16 before winning the second set 25-15. Tied 1-1, Thunder Basin dropped the next two sets 25-22 and 25-15 to end the match.
Thunder Basin's day was far from over, however, as the team traveled to Cheyenne South next.
If she had to guess, Martin said the match lasted just 40 minutes.
"The girls just clobbered them," Martin said. "The girls don't like to lose. They went to South and found a little more dog in the fight. And they definitely showed that against South."
Thunder Basin swept the Bison, winning 25-6, 25-11 and 25-12.
"You usually don't see scores with that kind of gap," Martin said. "It was actually pretty insane, especially at the 4A level."
The Bolts improved to 6-2 three weeks into the season.
Next for Thunder Basin will be a home matchup with Sheridan 6 p.m. Friday, which will be senior night for the Bolts.
