After starting the season with a two-game sweep of Cheyenne East Friday night, the Campbell County High School softball team split its doubleheader with Cheyenne Central Saturday morning at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels lost the first game to the Indians 14-3, which was a conference game, before coming back and beating Central 5-4 in the second non-conference game. Non-conference games have no playoff implications.
In the loss, Central took an early lead after scoring three runs in the first inning and adding one more in the second inning. The Indians continued to pile on, plating two runs in the fourth inning, two in the sixth before closing out the game with six runs in the top of the seventh.
The Camels allowed 17 hits to the Indians. On offense, Avery Gray, Natalie Clonch and Cierra Williams each drove in one run.
In the second game against Central, Campbell County used some late-game heroics to win in walk-off fashion after a bunt single by Jadyen Snyder turned into Gray scoring on a throwing error to win the game 5-4.
The game only went five innings because it was on a timer as a non-conference matchup.
At the plate, Alexis Alexander led the Camels with three RBIs, which came off a clutch triple in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gray and Snyder each had one RBI.
On the mound, Snyder led the way with five innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
With the first weekend of high school softball complete, the Camels have a 3-1 record and are 1-1 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field next to play two road games against Wheatland.
The Camels will play Wheatland at 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday in Wheatland.
