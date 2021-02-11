Pinnacle Bank Shootout to host 80 youth teams
The Gillette Wyoming Youth Basketball Association and Pinnacle Bank have partnered together to host more than 80 teams for the Pinnacle Bank Shootout Tournament Feb. 27-28.
Games will be played at Thunder Basin High School, Campbell County High School, Twin Spruce Junior High and Sage Valley Junior High, WYBA board member Kevin Couch said. Locations for games could change depending on public health orders from Gov. Mark Gordon.
The tournament is expected to bring in $582,400 to the Gillette economy by bringing more than 2,800 people to the area, according to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates. The tournament will be an annual event and is expected to grow each year, Couch said.
Teams participating in the tournament so far will be from Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska. For more information, contact Couch at 307-682-0089.
Watt, Texans ‘mutually’ agree to part ways
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.
The defensive end had one year remaining on a 6-year, $100 million contract.
Along with his contributions on the field, Watt was lauded for his humanitarian efforts after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.
Watt’s departure comes in an offseason where the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after the team opened the season 0-4. They’re also facing uncertainty at quarterback after star Deshaun Watson requested a trade.
7 Negro Leagues up for major league status
NEW YORK — Seven Negro Leagues have been recommended for major league status by a task force of the Society for American Baseball Research.
The announcement Thursday followed Major League Baseball’s decision on Dec. 16 that it was reclassifying the Negro Leagues to majors. They had been excluded in 1969 when a special committee on baseball records identified six official major leagues dating to 1876.
SABR recommended big league status for the Negro National League I (1920-31), Negro National League II, (1933-48), Negro American League (1937-48), Eastern Colored League, (1923-28), American Negro League (1929), East-West League 932) and Negro Southern League (1932).
Australian Open goes on during state lockdown
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open will be allowed to continue but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a snap, five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing restrictions that prevent residents from leaving their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, for care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
Schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday, and there will be no gatherings permitted at homes or for sports events, weddings or religious services. Masks will be required everywhere.
Andrews said the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open could continue “because these people are at their workplace.”
“It will be happening, but there’ll be no one there watching it,” he said. “I don’t have advice to cancel the event on the basis that it’s unsafe.”
Organizers are hopeful of fans returning for the last four days of the tournament, including the semifinals and finals in the singles.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the only people who will be permitted on site from Saturday through Wednesday will be the players and their direct support teams, as well as essential staff members not able to work from home.
“The feedback we’ve had from all the players is they just want to get on and play,” he said. “They’ve been playing in a bubble with no crowds for pretty much a year now, so the last five days (with crowds) have been a unique experience for them.”
