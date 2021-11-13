Six Camel swimmers earn all-state honors
The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team ended the year with six all-state swimmers.
All-state awards are given to the top 2 finishers in individual events and swimmers a part of a championship relay team.
Senior Berkeley Christensen was all-state in four different events. It was also her fourth consecutive year earning all-state honors to close out her high school career.
Allison Granat and Skye Rehard finished all-state in three events and Ryann Drube and Haily Creary finished all-state in one event each.
Individuallly, Christensen set a new state record on her way to winning a state title in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.62. She also won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:07.56.
Rehard successfully defended her title in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning the event with a time of 1:05.95. Granat earned all-state in the 100-yard freestyle by finishing second with a time of 53.80.
In relays, Granat, Rehard, Christensen and Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.35 to earn all-state. Granat, Drube, Christensen and Rehard won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.94.
TBHS wrestlers place at preseason tournament
Two Thunder Basin High School wrestlers placed inside the top 4 at the Rocky Mountain Monster Match Nationals preseason tournament last weekend in Denver, Colorado.
Sophomore Antonio Avila, who won the Class 4A state title at 113 pounds as a freshman last year, won the 18U boys bracket at 126 pounds. Avila beat three kids who finished top 3 in their respective state tournaments last year, including two wrestlers from Colorado and one from North Dakota.
Freshman Peyton Alexander finished fourth in the U15 bracket at 130 pounds. Thunder Basin freshman Ashton Leegaard and sophomore Iven Wold both participated in the tournament but didn’t place, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said.
Bolts’ Darby Barstad signs to Concordia
Thunder Basin High School senior Darby Barstad signed her national letter of intent this week, committing to play college golf at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Barstad was Gillette’s top-finisher between Thunder Basin and Campbell County at this year’s state meet in Jackson. She finished fifth in Class 4A for the girls with a two-day score of 168 (85 and 83).
As a junior, Barstad finished tied for sixth at state with a two-day score of 169 (86 and 83).
Barstad is undecided on what she will study in the classroom, but she’s leaning toward communications. A college visit was what persuaded her to commit to the school after she met the golf coach and her now future teammates.
Pair of Gillette grads earn NSIC all-conference
Thunder Basin High School graduate Alyssa Stumbaugh and Campbell County graduate Megan Phillips were both named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-conference soccer team this week.
Stumbaugh earned first team honors as a junior goalkeeper at Bemidji State in Minnesota and Phillips was named second team all-conference at Wayne State College in Nebraska.
Stumbaugh had 46 saves in 16 games this season and allowed just seven goals. She had a career-high seven saves against North Michigan in September and finished the season with a 0.47 goals against average while the team had a 15-0-1 record.
Phillips, who graduated from CCHS in 2018, finished the season with two goals and one assist in 18 games. She led Wayne State in shots (30) and was second on the team in shots on goal (15), according to the school’s website.
As a senior, Phillips was second on the team in minutes played (1,494). Wayne State finished the season 6-8-4 overall and 6-6-3 in conference play.
