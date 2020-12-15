Kameron Hunter likes coaching because it doesn’t feel like work.
The Thunder Basin High School golf coach has been at the helm of the Bolts’ golf program since the school opened in 2017. After a second straight girls state championship, Hunter was voted Class 4A Girls Coach of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
“I didn’t know about the award until you texting me saying congratulations,” Hunter said.
Humble as he is, Hunter credits the team for the award.
“I’m really proud of my kids and how well they’ve done since we started the program,” Hunter said. “I’m going to be honest, they make me look good. They do a lot of work on their own. I can fine-tune some things but the amount of work that they put in during the offseason that people don’t see is incredible.”
The TBHS girls repeated as state champions in September, winning at Three Crowns Golf Course in Casper with a two-day total of 495 strokes to top second-place Jackson and Sheridan.
Two of Thunder Basin’s key performers in the state title run, Maria Farnum and Karissa Tranas, have committed to play college golf. Tranas signed with Montana State University-Billings while Maria Farnum inked her deal with the University of Wyoming.
“I think it’s really special and a big honor because not a lot of coaches get to experience that, especially for him being so young and having a full career ahead of him,” Farnum said.
Hunter, 29, remembers putting his name in for consideration for the golf coaching position before TBHS opened.
“I was, like, 24 years old and I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll throw my name in the mix and see how it goes,’” Hunter said. “I didn’t know if this opportunity would ever become available again.”
Hunter always had a feeling he would get into coaching at some point. He played college golf at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota before getting a job in Gillette.
“I always thought in the back of my head I wanted to do something with coaching golf,” Hunter said.
As a four-year varsity golfer, Farnum said her favorite memory of Hunter was traveling as a team to Pinehurst, North Carolina, to compete in the High School Golf National Invitational. The event is held for individual and state champion teams from around the United States.
“It was different going to Pinehurst because we all spent a whole week together,” Farnum said. “I think we all got closer together and our relationships grew stronger with him because we got to see parts of him we never got to see before, and we just had a lot of fun.”
On the course, Farnum said Hunter instills high expectations and a passion for helping players see those expectations through.
“He always just wants to see us try and do our best even if it doesn’t exactly go how we hoped,” Farnum said. “He always has that competitive spirit and he’s really driven that through us.”
Now on her own way to play golf in college, Farnum will carry with her a work ethic and passion for the game Hunter instilled in her and the Bolts.
“He’s given me a lot of guidance,” Farnum said. “He showed me what to expect from higher competition and that’s kind of irreplaceable, I think, when you’re going in as a freshman.
“I think I’m more prepared than I would be if I didn’t have a coach like him.”
Coach of the Year awards will be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July in Casper, according to WyoPrep.com.
